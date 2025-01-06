TO THE MEMBERS OF RAUNAQ INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Financial statements

We have audited the financial statements of Raunaq International Limited (Formerly known as Raunaq EPC International Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Description of Key Audit Matters:

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue from Operations Our audit procedures included the following: The Company recognizes revenues in the year in which the services are rendered and auto parts are traded. In fixed price contract, revenue is recognized based on percentage of completion of service (actual service provided to the end of the reporting period as a proportion of the total services to be provided). This is determined based on the actual work done approved by the customer and for trading auto parts revenue is recognized at the time goods have been delivered to the customers. • Considered the appropriateness of Companys revenue recognition policy and its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers; Estimates of revenue, costs or extent of progress towards completion are revised if circumstances change. Any resulting increase or decrease in estimated revenue or costs are reflected in profit or loss in the period in which the circumstances that give rise to the revision become known to the management. • Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to sales and costs; When the outcome of a construction contract cannot be estimated reliably, contract revenue is recognized only to the extent of contract costs incurred that are likely to be recoverable. • Performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and traced to sales invoices, sale contracts, project progress and other related documents. In respect of the samples selected, tested that the revenue has been recognized as per the sales agreements; The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, actual work done, estimates of revenue and costs and extent of progress create complexity and judgment in determining sales revenues and accordingly, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • Assessed the relevant disclosures made in the Standalone financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Boards report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact with those charge with the governance.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under the Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 (amended).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure ‘II.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no managerial remuneration has been paid or provided by the Company during the year.

(h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note-36 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including any derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year;

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. [Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.]

For B R Maheswari & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 001035N/N500050

Akshay Maheshwari Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No.504704 Date: 30 May, 2024 UDIN: 24504704BKEIST3223

Annexure I to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property plant and equipment.

(B) The Company does not have intangible assets during the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has proper record on intangible assets does not arises.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year as per the regular programme of verification which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable properties, and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii) (a) As per the information and explanation provided to us and to the best of our knowledge and documents available with us, the Company have Nil inventory as on 31 March, 2024. So, no Physical Verification has been conducted at the reporting date, i.e. 31 March, 2024. Therefore, we have nothing to report in this clause.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current asset, and accordingly clause 3(ii)(b) of the order are not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act for the financial year 2023-24, and accordingly clause 3(iii)(a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security which are covered under the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) The provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no dues of Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax and Cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no income has been surrendered or disclosed, which is not recorded in the books of accounts, during the year found in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) Based on the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not availed any loan from the financial institutions, banks or debenture holders. Also, the Company did not have any outstanding loans and borrowings from government during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated in clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company does not have any outstanding term loan at any point of time during the year, hence clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates hence clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company does not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate, hence clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not allotted Preferential shares (section 62) or raised money by way of Private placement (section 42) or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible), during the year.

(xi) (a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year, hence whether the auditors have considered the complaints does not arise.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and best of knowledge and believe the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) According to the information and reports given to us, we have considered all the internal audit reports covering period up to the end of the financial year under audit prior to finalizing his audit report.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial or Housing finance activities during the year. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence whether the Company has fulfilled the criteria of CIC does not arise.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by management of the Company, the group has no CICs as part of Group.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, hence para 3 clause (xviii) is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) Clause (xx) of this report is not applicable, since section 135 of the said Act is not applicable.

(xxi) The Company does not have any associate companies, joint venture or subsidiaries at the reporting date, therefore clause (xxi) of this report is not applicable.

For B R Maheswari & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 001035N/N500050

Akshay Maheshwari Place: New Delhi Partner Date: 30 May, 2024 Membership No.504704 UDIN: 24504704BKEIST3223

Annexure II to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Raunaq International Limited (Formerly known as Raunaq EPC International Limited) ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

The preparation of the financial information is the responsibility of the Management of Raunaq international, including the preparation and maintenance of all accounting and other relevant supporting records and documents. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement and applying an appropriate basis of preparation; and making estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For B R Maheswari & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 001035N/N500050