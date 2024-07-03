iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raunaq International Ltd Share Price

49
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49
  • Day's High49
  • 52 Wk High50.82
  • Prev. Close49
  • Day's Low49
  • 52 Wk Low 29.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.33
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Raunaq International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

49

Prev. Close

49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.33

Day's High

49

Day's Low

49

52 Week's High

50.82

52 Week's Low

29.55

Book Value

20.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Raunaq International Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Raunaq International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Raunaq International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 47.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Raunaq International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.34

3.34

3.34

3.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.18

4.22

6.53

9.85

Net Worth

6.52

7.56

9.87

13.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.87

18.53

42.21

55.24

yoy growth (%)

-46.73

-56.1

-23.59

-56.66

Raw materials

-1.19

-5.18

-17.22

-22.11

As % of sales

12.11

27.99

40.8

40.03

Employee costs

-3.65

-5.62

-9.13

-9.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

-26.32

-1.58

2.7

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.83

-0.87

-0.73

Tax paid

-0.24

-2.89

0.59

-0.23

Working capital

-4.8

6.69

-18.18

-10.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.73

-56.1

-23.59

-56.66

Op profit growth

-88.42

1,630.58

-153.31

-71.61

EBIT growth

-106.14

-2,512.96

-81.87

-51.13

Net profit growth

-98.98

2,854.57

-140.04

-51.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

5.77

6.8

9.87

61.68

92.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.77

6.8

9.87

61.68

92.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.02

3.98

5.57

3.86

6.01

View Annually Results

Raunaq International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,603.05

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

410.2

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

57.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,188.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

87.84

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Raunaq International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Surinder P Kanwar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjeev Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Chandra Rastogi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Naresh Kumar Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Preeti Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raunaq International Ltd

Summary

Raunaq EPC International Limited (REIL) (Erstwhile Raunaq International Ltd) established in 1965, is the flagship company of the esteemed Surinder P. Kanwar Group. The Company is engaged in Engineering Contracting Business and primarily in service of core infrastructural and industrial sectors in India, namely Power, Chemicals, Hydro-carbon, Metal and Automobile sectors. The Company has sufficient in-house resources in terms of Engineering Manpower, Tools & Plants, and Technical know-how. Most of the Companys work has been focused on piping projects - Cross Country Piping, Power Station Piping, and Hydrocarbon and Industrial Utility Piping. In addition, it also undertakes small scale multi-disciplinary EPC Projects and Civil Projects. The Company symbolizes the diversity of Indias export & engineering potential. RIL has bases and a network of associates all over the world. It is involved in two major activities International Trading,Turnkey Engineering Products.The Engineering Projects Division has successfully executed turnkey engineering projects in India & abroad and its specialized activities include,Industrial & residential civil engineering works, Fuel oil handling,storage,pressurization and transfer system,Ash slurry handling piings and material handling systems,Specialized services in project management and supervision,detailed engineering testing and commissioning and on the job training.It has secured orders from West Bengal Health System Projects,LumpSum Turnkey re
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Raunaq International Ltd share price today?

The Raunaq International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raunaq International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raunaq International Ltd is ₹16.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raunaq International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raunaq International Ltd is 0 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raunaq International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raunaq International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raunaq International Ltd is ₹29.55 and ₹50.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raunaq International Ltd?

Raunaq International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.71%, 3 Years at 26.77%, 1 Year at 60.66%, 6 Month at 24.75%, 3 Month at 5.13% and 1 Month at -0.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raunaq International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raunaq International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.28 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 47.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Raunaq International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.