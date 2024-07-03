SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹49
Prev. Close₹49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.33
Day's High₹49
Day's Low₹49
52 Week's High₹50.82
52 Week's Low₹29.55
Book Value₹20.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.34
3.34
3.34
3.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.18
4.22
6.53
9.85
Net Worth
6.52
7.56
9.87
13.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.87
18.53
42.21
55.24
yoy growth (%)
-46.73
-56.1
-23.59
-56.66
Raw materials
-1.19
-5.18
-17.22
-22.11
As % of sales
12.11
27.99
40.8
40.03
Employee costs
-3.65
-5.62
-9.13
-9.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
-26.32
-1.58
2.7
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.83
-0.87
-0.73
Tax paid
-0.24
-2.89
0.59
-0.23
Working capital
-4.8
6.69
-18.18
-10.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.73
-56.1
-23.59
-56.66
Op profit growth
-88.42
1,630.58
-153.31
-71.61
EBIT growth
-106.14
-2,512.96
-81.87
-51.13
Net profit growth
-98.98
2,854.57
-140.04
-51.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
5.77
6.8
9.87
61.68
92.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.77
6.8
9.87
61.68
92.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.02
3.98
5.57
3.86
6.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,603.05
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
410.2
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
57.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,188.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
87.84
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Surinder P Kanwar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjeev Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Chandra Rastogi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Naresh Kumar Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Preeti Goel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raunaq International Ltd
Summary
Raunaq EPC International Limited (REIL) (Erstwhile Raunaq International Ltd) established in 1965, is the flagship company of the esteemed Surinder P. Kanwar Group. The Company is engaged in Engineering Contracting Business and primarily in service of core infrastructural and industrial sectors in India, namely Power, Chemicals, Hydro-carbon, Metal and Automobile sectors. The Company has sufficient in-house resources in terms of Engineering Manpower, Tools & Plants, and Technical know-how. Most of the Companys work has been focused on piping projects - Cross Country Piping, Power Station Piping, and Hydrocarbon and Industrial Utility Piping. In addition, it also undertakes small scale multi-disciplinary EPC Projects and Civil Projects. The Company symbolizes the diversity of Indias export & engineering potential. RIL has bases and a network of associates all over the world. It is involved in two major activities International Trading,Turnkey Engineering Products.The Engineering Projects Division has successfully executed turnkey engineering projects in India & abroad and its specialized activities include,Industrial & residential civil engineering works, Fuel oil handling,storage,pressurization and transfer system,Ash slurry handling piings and material handling systems,Specialized services in project management and supervision,detailed engineering testing and commissioning and on the job training.It has secured orders from West Bengal Health System Projects,LumpSum Turnkey re
Read More
The Raunaq International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raunaq International Ltd is ₹16.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raunaq International Ltd is 0 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raunaq International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raunaq International Ltd is ₹29.55 and ₹50.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raunaq International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.71%, 3 Years at 26.77%, 1 Year at 60.66%, 6 Month at 24.75%, 3 Month at 5.13% and 1 Month at -0.10%.
