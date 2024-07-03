Summary

Raunaq EPC International Limited (REIL) (Erstwhile Raunaq International Ltd) established in 1965, is the flagship company of the esteemed Surinder P. Kanwar Group. The Company is engaged in Engineering Contracting Business and primarily in service of core infrastructural and industrial sectors in India, namely Power, Chemicals, Hydro-carbon, Metal and Automobile sectors. The Company has sufficient in-house resources in terms of Engineering Manpower, Tools & Plants, and Technical know-how. Most of the Companys work has been focused on piping projects - Cross Country Piping, Power Station Piping, and Hydrocarbon and Industrial Utility Piping. In addition, it also undertakes small scale multi-disciplinary EPC Projects and Civil Projects. The Company symbolizes the diversity of Indias export & engineering potential. RIL has bases and a network of associates all over the world. It is involved in two major activities International Trading,Turnkey Engineering Products.The Engineering Projects Division has successfully executed turnkey engineering projects in India & abroad and its specialized activities include,Industrial & residential civil engineering works, Fuel oil handling,storage,pressurization and transfer system,Ash slurry handling piings and material handling systems,Specialized services in project management and supervision,detailed engineering testing and commissioning and on the job training.It has secured orders from West Bengal Health System Projects,LumpSum Turnkey re

