Raunaq International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

49
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Raunaq Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

-26.32

-1.58

2.7

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.83

-0.87

-0.73

Tax paid

-0.24

-2.89

0.59

-0.23

Working capital

-4.8

6.69

-18.18

-10.31

Other operating items

Operating

-5.84

-23.36

-20.04

-8.57

Capital expenditure

-0.67

-0.68

0.97

-2.74

Free cash flow

-6.51

-24.04

-19.07

-11.31

Equity raised

20.31

83.74

90.48

85.31

Investing

-4.31

-11.98

1.54

1.92

Financing

4.62

3.87

1.1

-0.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.11

51.59

74.05

75.59

