Raunaq International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
-26.32
-1.58
2.7
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.83
-0.87
-0.73
Tax paid
-0.24
-2.89
0.59
-0.23
Working capital
-4.8
6.69
-18.18
-10.31
Other operating items
Operating
-5.84
-23.36
-20.04
-8.57
Capital expenditure
-0.67
-0.68
0.97
-2.74
Free cash flow
-6.51
-24.04
-19.07
-11.31
Equity raised
20.31
83.74
90.48
85.31
Investing
-4.31
-11.98
1.54
1.92
Financing
4.62
3.87
1.1
-0.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.11
51.59
74.05
75.59
