|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-83.99
-18.26
-7.84
-45.35
Op profit growth
-81.77
2,492.09
-126.6
-76.05
EBIT growth
-109.83
-1,214.37
-69.53
-58.08
Net profit growth
-100.23
1,368.21
-235.72
-71.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-30.8
-27.04
-0.85
2.95
EBIT margin
14.57
-23.71
1.73
5.26
Net profit margin
0.52
-35.3
-1.96
1.33
RoCE
5.11
-32.18
2.41
8.31
RoNW
0.09
-18.94
-0.87
0.66
RoA
0.04
-11.97
-0.68
0.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.15
-65.14
0
3.27
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.07
-70.55
-9.26
-1.03
Book value per share
40.49
45.01
126.88
126.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
152.33
-0.55
0
42.61
P/CEPS
-10.99
-0.5
-13.71
-134.37
P/B
0.56
0.79
1.03
1.09
EV/EBIDTA
3.96
-2.35
15.89
7.94
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
454.29
15.43
-25.75
12.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
757.82
215.09
196.93
193.95
Inventory days
111.66
34.7
22.61
50.79
Creditor days
-475.48
-147.26
-168.05
-171.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.96
3.45
-0.39
-1.29
Net debt / equity
0.07
1.2
0.09
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.33
-1.08
-6.3
-0.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.11
-58.38
-52.81
-45.84
Employee costs
-37.01
-14.79
-15.16
-13.93
Other costs
-81.67
-53.87
-32.87
-37.26
