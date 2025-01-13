iifl-logo-icon 1
Raunaq International Ltd Key Ratios

51.45
(5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-83.99

-18.26

-7.84

-45.35

Op profit growth

-81.77

2,492.09

-126.6

-76.05

EBIT growth

-109.83

-1,214.37

-69.53

-58.08

Net profit growth

-100.23

1,368.21

-235.72

-71.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-30.8

-27.04

-0.85

2.95

EBIT margin

14.57

-23.71

1.73

5.26

Net profit margin

0.52

-35.3

-1.96

1.33

RoCE

5.11

-32.18

2.41

8.31

RoNW

0.09

-18.94

-0.87

0.66

RoA

0.04

-11.97

-0.68

0.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.15

-65.14

0

3.27

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.07

-70.55

-9.26

-1.03

Book value per share

40.49

45.01

126.88

126.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

152.33

-0.55

0

42.61

P/CEPS

-10.99

-0.5

-13.71

-134.37

P/B

0.56

0.79

1.03

1.09

EV/EBIDTA

3.96

-2.35

15.89

7.94

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

454.29

15.43

-25.75

12.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

757.82

215.09

196.93

193.95

Inventory days

111.66

34.7

22.61

50.79

Creditor days

-475.48

-147.26

-168.05

-171.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.96

3.45

-0.39

-1.29

Net debt / equity

0.07

1.2

0.09

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-0.33

-1.08

-6.3

-0.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.11

-58.38

-52.81

-45.84

Employee costs

-37.01

-14.79

-15.16

-13.93

Other costs

-81.67

-53.87

-32.87

-37.26

