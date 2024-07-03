Raunaq International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
4.68
2.6
6.8
43.96
68.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.68
2.6
6.8
43.96
68.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.46
2.83
5.5
3.94
3.13
Total Income
7.14
5.43
12.31
47.9
71.96
Total Expenditure
6.66
5.87
9.08
55.38
70.79
PBIDT
0.48
-0.45
3.22
-7.48
1.18
Interest
0.29
0.74
1.19
3.48
3.14
PBDT
0.19
-1.19
2.04
-10.96
-1.97
Depreciation
0.21
0.32
0.57
1.32
1.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.18
-0.02
0.29
-4.08
-0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
0.16
-1.48
1.17
-8.2
-3.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.16
-1.48
1.17
-8.2
-3.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.16
-1.48
1.17
-8.2
-3.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.48
-1.39
3.5
-24.52
-9.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.34
3.34
3.34
3.34
3.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.25
-17.3
47.35
-17.01
1.71
PBDTM(%)
4.05
-45.76
30
-24.93
-2.86
PATM(%)
3.41
-56.92
17.2
-18.65
-4.51
No Record Found
