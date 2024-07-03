iifl-logo-icon 1
Raunaq International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

49
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

4.68

2.6

6.8

43.96

68.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.68

2.6

6.8

43.96

68.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.46

2.83

5.5

3.94

3.13

Total Income

7.14

5.43

12.31

47.9

71.96

Total Expenditure

6.66

5.87

9.08

55.38

70.79

PBIDT

0.48

-0.45

3.22

-7.48

1.18

Interest

0.29

0.74

1.19

3.48

3.14

PBDT

0.19

-1.19

2.04

-10.96

-1.97

Depreciation

0.21

0.32

0.57

1.32

1.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.18

-0.02

0.29

-4.08

-0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

0.16

-1.48

1.17

-8.2

-3.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.16

-1.48

1.17

-8.2

-3.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.16

-1.48

1.17

-8.2

-3.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.48

-1.39

3.5

-24.52

-9.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.34

3.34

3.34

3.34

3.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.25

-17.3

47.35

-17.01

1.71

PBDTM(%)

4.05

-45.76

30

-24.93

-2.86

PATM(%)

3.41

-56.92

17.2

-18.65

-4.51

