Raunaq International Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.34
3.34
3.34
3.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.18
4.22
6.53
9.85
Net Worth
6.52
7.56
9.87
13.19
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.25
2.29
5.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.11
0.45
0.49
Total Liabilities
6.52
7.92
12.61
19.17
Fixed Assets
0.26
0.9
1.74
3.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.62
2.67
3.39
3.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.1
0
0
Networking Capital
0.42
0.48
3.92
7.53
Inventories
0
0.35
0.81
0.87
Inventory Days
32.16
Sundry Debtors
1.97
2.16
6.6
4.71
Debtor Days
174.15
Other Current Assets
2.64
2.89
8.38
15
Sundry Creditors
-3.01
-2.99
-7.96
-7.07
Creditor Days
261.41
Other Current Liabilities
-1.18
-1.93
-3.91
-5.98
Cash
3.07
3.77
3.54
4.46
Total Assets
6.52
7.92
12.59
19.17
