Raunaq International Ltd Balance Sheet

51.45
(5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:55:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.34

3.34

3.34

3.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.18

4.22

6.53

9.85

Net Worth

6.52

7.56

9.87

13.19

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.25

2.29

5.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.11

0.45

0.49

Total Liabilities

6.52

7.92

12.61

19.17

Fixed Assets

0.26

0.9

1.74

3.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.62

2.67

3.39

3.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.15

0.1

0

0

Networking Capital

0.42

0.48

3.92

7.53

Inventories

0

0.35

0.81

0.87

Inventory Days

32.16

Sundry Debtors

1.97

2.16

6.6

4.71

Debtor Days

174.15

Other Current Assets

2.64

2.89

8.38

15

Sundry Creditors

-3.01

-2.99

-7.96

-7.07

Creditor Days

261.41

Other Current Liabilities

-1.18

-1.93

-3.91

-5.98

Cash

3.07

3.77

3.54

4.46

Total Assets

6.52

7.92

12.59

19.17

