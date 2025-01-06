iifl-logo-icon 1
Raunaq International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.87

18.53

42.21

55.24

yoy growth (%)

-46.73

-56.1

-23.59

-56.66

Raw materials

-1.19

-5.18

-17.22

-22.11

As % of sales

12.11

27.99

40.8

40.03

Employee costs

-3.65

-5.62

-9.13

-9.45

As % of sales

37.01

30.36

21.63

17.11

Other costs

-8.06

-33.97

-17.37

-20.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.67

183.33

41.15

37.7

Operating profit

-3.04

-26.25

-1.51

2.84

OPM

-30.8

-141.69

-3.59

5.15

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.83

-0.87

-0.73

Interest expense

-1.49

-2.91

-2.55

-2.65

Other income

5.22

3.68

3.36

3.23

Profit before tax

-0.05

-26.32

-1.58

2.7

Taxes

-0.24

-2.89

0.59

-0.23

Tax rate

454.29

10.99

-37.56

-8.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.29

-29.21

-0.98

2.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.29

-29.21

-0.98

2.46

yoy growth (%)

-98.98

2,854.57

-140.04

-51.65

NPM

-3

-157.66

-2.34

4.47

