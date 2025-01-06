Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.87
18.53
42.21
55.24
yoy growth (%)
-46.73
-56.1
-23.59
-56.66
Raw materials
-1.19
-5.18
-17.22
-22.11
As % of sales
12.11
27.99
40.8
40.03
Employee costs
-3.65
-5.62
-9.13
-9.45
As % of sales
37.01
30.36
21.63
17.11
Other costs
-8.06
-33.97
-17.37
-20.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.67
183.33
41.15
37.7
Operating profit
-3.04
-26.25
-1.51
2.84
OPM
-30.8
-141.69
-3.59
5.15
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.83
-0.87
-0.73
Interest expense
-1.49
-2.91
-2.55
-2.65
Other income
5.22
3.68
3.36
3.23
Profit before tax
-0.05
-26.32
-1.58
2.7
Taxes
-0.24
-2.89
0.59
-0.23
Tax rate
454.29
10.99
-37.56
-8.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.29
-29.21
-0.98
2.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.29
-29.21
-0.98
2.46
yoy growth (%)
-98.98
2,854.57
-140.04
-51.65
NPM
-3
-157.66
-2.34
4.47
