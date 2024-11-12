Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

Raunaq International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that 3/24-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 12 2024 inter-alia; to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Further to our letter dated September 30 2024 this is to inform that in terms of the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company for Promoters/Promoter Group/Directors/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company shall be closed till Thursday November 14 2024. You are requested to take it on your records. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we are enclosing herewith Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on November 12, 2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of the Regulations. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:20 P.M. and concluded at 04:40 P.M. You are requested to kindly take the same on records.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

Raunaq EPC International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that 2/24-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 06 2024 inter-alia; to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further to our letter dated June 27 2024 this is to inform that in terms of the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company for Promoters/Promoter Group/Directors/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company shall be closed till Thursday August 08 2024. You are requested to take it on your records. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we are enclosing herewith Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on August 06, 2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of the Regulations. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:25 P.M. and concluded at 04:45 P.M. You are requested to kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 8 May 2024

Raunaq EPC International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that 1/24-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30 2024 inter-alia; to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further to our letter dated March 28 2024 this is to inform that in terms of the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company for Promoters/Promoter Group/Directors/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company shall be closed till Saturday June 01 2024. You are requested to take it on your records. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we are enclosing herewith Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 30, 2024 along with the declaration for unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Regulations. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4:50 P.M. and concluded at 5:15 P.M. You are requested to kindly take the same on records. Read less.. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations) this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 has considered and approved: (I) Re-appointment of Mr. Rajiv Chandra Rastogi as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. (II) Re-appointment of Mr. Naresh Kumar Verma as a Non-Executive Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation. (III) Designation of Ms. Neha Patwal, Company Secretary and (CFO) as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. (IV) Appointment of M/s Sanket Jain & Co., Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. You are requested to kindly take the same on records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 11 Jan 2024