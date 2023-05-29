(SECTION 134 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013)

To The Members

Raunaq International Limited

(Formerly known as Raunaq EPC International Limited)

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 59th Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Financial Statements and the Auditors Report thereon for the Year ended 31 March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The highlights of Financial Results of your Company are as follows:

(Lakhs)

Financial Results Particulars Year ended 31 March, 2024 Year ended 31 March, 2023 Revenue from Operations and other income 465.11 778.96 Profit before Finance Cost and Depreciation (101.73) (224.01) Finance Cost 7.48 33.38 Depreciation 13.52 25.15 Profit Before Tax (122.73) (282.54) Less: Tax Expense (15.84) (44.54) Profit for the Year (106.89) (238.00) Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be reclassified to Profit and Loss (net of tax) 2.61 7.61 Total Comprehensive Income for the year (104.28) (230.39)

(/Lakhs)

Surplus in Statement of Profit and Loss Year ended 31 March, 2024 Year ended 31 March, 2023 Opening balance (1266.06) (1035.67) Add: Profit for the year (104.28) (230.39) Less: Proposed Dividend-Equity - - Tax on distributed profits - - Transferred to General Reserve - - Closing Balance (1370.34) (1266.06)

Dividend

In view of loss for the year, your directors have not recommended any dividend on equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31 March, 2024.

Business Operations

During the year under review, there is a downturn in the total revenue of the Company from 778.96 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 to 465.11 Lakhs in FY 2023-24. During the Financial Year 2023-24, despite the Companys difficulty to arrange for Bank Guarantees due to strict Banking Norms for EPC Industry, the Company has quoted for few tenders and out of them, the Company has successfully secured a work order for "2x800 MW (Phase-II) Mahan Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project, Village: Bandhaura, District: Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh" amounting 14.98 Crores.

Due to unavailability of banking facilities, the Company was unable to bid for more new jobs during the year. Further, the Company has continued its trading and machining activities alongside EPC projects during the year to sustain a level of revenues and profitability of the Company.

Future Outlook

Going forward, Raunaq International intends to tactfully approach new EPC tenders while leveraging its extensive experience in the field. The Company also seeks to explore opportunities within the trading and machining sectors, particularly in the auto component industry. Our commitment lies in timely project execution, fueled by top-notch engineering capabilities. We are equally dedicated to advancing our trading and machining activities alongside our EPC projects, all within the confines of our available banking facilities.

Change of Name of the Company

With an initiative towards the vision of diversification of the Companys operations into additional areas along with EPC business, alongside an objective to depict the name and activities of the Company in accordance with the diversified business activities of the Company, the name of the Company has been changed from "Raunaq EPC International Limited" to "Raunaq International Limited" with effect from 10 January, 2024 thereby deleting the term "EPC" (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) from the old name of the Company, pursuant to the requisite approval of the Board of Directors and members of the Company and further approval of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS")

The financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") as required under the provisions of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, as amended.

Management Discussion and Analysis

A detailed analysis of the Companys operations in terms of performance in markets, business outlook, risk and concerns forms part of the Management Discussion and Analysis, a separate section of this report.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that:-

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024 and of the Profit and Loss of the Company for the period ended on that date;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Related Party Contracts and Arrangements

The contracts or arrangements of the Company with related parties during the period under review referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 were in ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the related party transaction policy of the Company. Thus, there are no transactions which are required to be reported in the prescribed Form AOC-2 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Further, during the Financial Year 2023-24, there were no materially significant related party transactions entered into by your Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons, which might have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

As all the related party transactions are at arms length price and in the ordinary course of business, the same are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval. There was no related party transaction which requires approval of the Board. During the Financial Year under review, the Audit Committee has approved the related party transactions through the omnibus mode in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Related party transactions were disclosed to the Board on regular basis as per Ind AS-24. Details of related party transactions as per Ind AS-24 may be referred to in the Notes forming part of the Financial Statements.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board in terms of provisions of Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.raunaqinternational.com under the link http://www.raunaqinternational.com/pdf/related_party_transactions_policy.pdf.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investment

Details of Loans or guarantee given or security provided in terms of the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 have been adequately disclosed in the financial statements.

Directors

During the period under review, the members of the Company, at their Annual General Meeting held on 19 September, 2023 approved the:

• Re-appointment of Mr. Naresh Kumar Verma as a Non-Executive Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation in terms of the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 upto the conclusion of the 59th AGM of the Company in the Calendar year 2024.

In terms of the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Rajiv Chandra Rastogi had been appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 05 August, 2019 for a period of 5 (Five) years upto the conclusion of the 59th AGM of the Company in the Calendar year 2024.

Therefore, in terms of the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, it has been proposed to re-appoint Mr. Rajiv Chandra Rastogi as a Non-Executive Independent Director at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years upto the conclusion of the 64th AGM of the Company in the Calendar year 2029 by way of special resolution pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Regulations, in read with Regulation 17 of the Regulations as amended, as the age of Mr. Rajiv Chandra Rastogi will be more than seventy five years during his proposed tenure.

A notice has been received from a member under Section 160 of the Companies Act, 2013 signifying their intention to propose Mr. Rajiv Chandra Rastogi as candidate for the office of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Further, in terms of the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company, Mr. Naresh Kumar Verma, Non-Executive Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and has offered himself for re-appointment.

Therefore, in terms of the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, it has been proposed to reappoint Mr. Naresh Kumar Verma as a Non-Executive Director liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

Boards Opinion Regarding Integrity, Expertise and Experience (Including the proficiency) of the Independent Directors appointed/re-appointed during the year

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors appointed/re-appointed during the year under review are person(s)of integrity and possess core skills/expertise/ competencies (including the proficiency) as identified by the Board of Directors as required in the context of Companys business(es) and sector(s) for Company to function effectively.

Number of Meetings of the Board

During the Financial Year 2023-24, 4 (Four) Board Meetings were held on the following dates. The gap between any two meetings was not more than one hundred twenty days as mandated under the provisions of Section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:-

• 29 May, 2023;

• 14 August, 2023;

• 01 November, 2023; and

• 09 February, 2024

Independent Directors

In terms of the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, all the Independent Directors of the Company have furnished a declaration to the Company at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 30 May, 2024 stating that they fulfill the criteria of Independent Director as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and are not being disqualified to act as an Independent Director. Further, they have declared that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors fulfill the conditions specified in the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and are independent of the management.

In terms of Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company had adopted a familiarization programme for the Independent Directors to familiarize them with working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities, and other relevant details. During the Financial Year 2023-24, however the Company was not required to comply with the provisions of Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the familiarization programme for the Directors has been conducted voluntarily. The details of familiarization programme during the Financial Year 2023-24 are available on the official website of the Company www.raunaqinternational.com under the link: https://www.raunaqinternational.com/pdf/details-of-familiarization-programme-for-independent-directors-FY-23-24.pdf

Policy on Appointment and Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel

In terms of the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (‘NRC) has formulated a policy relating to appointment and determination of the remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel which has been adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company. The NRC has also developed the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors and for making payments to the Executive and Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Your Directors affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees is as per the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of your Company.

The salient features of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy are as under:

• Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director.

3 For every appointment of an Independent Director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee evaluates the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an Independent Director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an Independent Director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may: a. use the services of an external agencies, if required; b. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and c. consider the time commitments of the candidates.

• Identification of persons who are qualified to become Director and persons who may be appointed in Key Managerial and Senior Management positions in accordance with the criteria laid down in the Nomination and Remuneration policy.

• Recommendation to the Board for appointment and removal of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel.

• Formulation of the criteria for evaluation of performance of Independent Directors and the Board of Directors.

• Formulation of the criteria for devising a policy on diversity of Board of Directors.

• Deciding that whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the Independent Director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of Independent Directors.

• Recommendation to the Board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

The said policy is available on the official website of the Company i.e.www.raunaqinternational.com under the link: http://www.raunaqinternational.com/pdf/nomination-and-remuneration-policy.pdf

Evaluation Process

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has established a framework for the evaluation process of performance of the Board, its Committees and Individual Directors and the same was adopted by the Board. During the year under review, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 09 February, 2024 have carried out the evaluation of the performance of Independent Directors and their independence criteria and the Independent Directors in their meeting held on even date have evaluated the performance of the Chairman and Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole and also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Board and Company management.

Key Managerial Personnel

The following Directors/Officials of the Company have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company by the Board of Directors in terms of the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

1. Mr. Surinder Paul Kanwar Chairman and Managing Director 2. Ms. Neha Patwal Company Secretary and (CFO)

During the period under review, Mr. Rajan Malhotra ceased to be Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from 31 May, 2023 due to his retirement. Further, Mr. Kailash Chandra Yadav ceased to be Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 27 June, 2023 due to his demise.

Pursuant to the cessation of Mr. Kailash Chandra Yadav as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 27 June, 2023, Ms. Neha Patwal, Company Secretary of the Company has been designated as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 14 August, 2023.

Disclosure under the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are enclosed as Annexure-"A" to this report.

Particulars of Employees

Information regarding employees in accordance with the provisions of Rule 5(2) and Rule 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 containing particulars of top ten employees in terms of the remuneration drawn and employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended, are provided as part of the Board Report. However, in terms of provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report is being sent to all the members of the Company and others entitled thereto, excluding the said statement. Any member interested in obtaining such particulars may write at secretarial@raunaqintl.com. The said information is also available for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company during working hours till the date of Annual General Meeting.

Risk Management

A robust and integrated enterprise risk management frame work is in existence under which the common prevailing risks in the Company are identified, the risks so identified are reviewed on periodic basis by the Audit Committee and the managements actions to mitigate the risk exposure in a timely manner are assessed. A risk management policy under the above said enterprise risk management framework as approved by the Board has been adopted by the Company.

Corporate Social Responsibility

In terms of the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee ("CSR Committee") is in existence to monitor the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company as approved by the Board and the said policy is available on official website of the Company i.e. www.raunaqinternational.com. The CSR Committee comprises of Mr. Surinder Paul Kanwar, Mr. Rajiv Chandra Rastogi and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar.

The role of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee includes:

(a) Formulation and recommendation to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR Policy) and annual action plan in pursuance of CSR Policy consisting of list of approved projects or programs to be undertaken within the purview of Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, manner of execution of such projects, modalities of fund utilization and implementation schedules, monitoring and reporting mechanism for the projects, and details of need and impact assessment, if any, for the projects to be undertaken.

(b) Monitoring the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy and annual action plan of the Company from time to time.

(c) Recommendation of the amount of expenditure to be incurred on the activities referred to in clause (a) above.

(d) Instituting a transparent monitoring mechanism for implementation of the CSR projects or programs or ctivities undertaken by the Company.

As per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company was not required to spend any amount on CSR activities during the Financial Year 2023-24 in terms of loss incurred during the Financial Year 2022-23.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee comprises of Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Mr. Rajiv Chandra Rastogi, Ms. Preeti Goel and Mr. Naresh Kumar Verma. During the year under review, all recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company unanimously.

Internal Complaints Committee for Prevention of Sexual Harassment

Pursuant to Section 21 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 read with Rule 14 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Rules, 2013, as the Company doesnt have adequate women employee, the women employees of the Bharat Gears Limited, a Company within the group have been nominated as members of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Company to deal with the complaints related to the sexual harassment, where any grievances of sexual harassment at workplace can be reported.

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in the Company through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment.

During the year ended 31 March, 2024, no complaint pertaining to sexual harassment was received by ICC.

Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies

During the year under review, no Company has become or ceased to be subsidiary, joint venture or associate of the Company.

Deposits

During the year under review, the Company did not accept any deposits.

Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

In terms of the provisions of Section 124(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the lnvestor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 and further amendments thereto, the Unclaimed Final Dividend pertaining to the Financial Year 2015-16 amount aggregating to Rs. 2,36,839.20 (Rupees Two Lakhs Thirty Six Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty Nine and Paise Twenty Only) and 2,903 (Two Thousand Nine Hundred Three) Equity Shares had been transferred to the "Investor Education and Protection Fund" established by the Central Government. For further information, please refer the Notice calling the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Auditors

The Statutory Auditors, M/s B.R. Maheswari & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration No. 001035N/N500050) had been re-appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the 57th Annual General Meeting held on 19 September, 2022 for a period of 5 (Five) years in terms of the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 to hold office from the 57th AGM till 62nd AGM in the calendar year 2027.

Report on Financial Statements

The report of M/s B.R. Maheswari & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration No. 001035N/ N500050), the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March, 2024 is annexed to the financial statements in terms of the provisions of Section 134(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. The observations of the Auditors in their report are self-explanatory and/or explained suitably in the Notes forming part of the Financial Statements. The report of the Statutory Auditors does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark which needs any explanation or comment of the Board.

Secretarial Audit

The Board has appointed M/s Etika Aggarwal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Delhi as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24 in terms of the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Secretarial Audit Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 March, 2024 in the prescribed Form MR-3 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as Annexure -"B" to this report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark which needs any explanation or comment of the Board.

Internal Financial Controls and their Adequacy

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal financial controls which includes the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. During the year, such controls were tested and no material weakness in the design or operations were observed.

Maintenance of Cost Records

During the year under review, the Company had not been mandatorily required to maintain Cost Records in terms of the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

Corporate Governance

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance. The provisions of Regulation 15(2) of the Regulations w.r.t. Corporate Governance requirements are not applicable to the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 as the paid up equity share capital and net worth of the Company as on 31 March, 2023 stood at 334.32 Lakhs and 756.63 Lakhs respectively, which are below the prescribed threshold limits for applicability of the aforesaid Regulation.

Since the aforesaid provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable on the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, the report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Schedule V(C) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has not been annexed to this Report.

Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Mechanism

In terms of the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has established an effective mechanism called Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower Mechanism). The mechanism under the Policy has been appropriately communicated with in the organisation. The purpose of this policy is to provide a framework to promote responsible whistle blowing by employees or by any other person who avails such mechanism. It protects employees or any other person who avails such mechanism wishing to raise a concern about serious irregularities, unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud with in the Company by reporting the same to the Audit Committee.

Protected Disclosure can be made by the whistle blower in a closed and secured envelope or sent through e-mail to the Compliance Officer.

During the year under review, no complaint has been received and no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee.

The functioning of the Whistle Blower Mechanism/Vigil Mechanism existing in the Company is reviewed by the Audit Committee on Annual basis.

The policy on vigil mechanism is available on the official website of the Company i.e. www.raunaqinternational.com under the link: http://www.raunaqinternational.com/pdf/policy_on_vigil_mechanism.pdf.

Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit

In terms of Regulation 76 of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit is undertaken by a firm of Practicing Company Secretaries on quarterly basis. The Audit is aimed at reconciliation of total shares held in CDSL, NSDL and in physical form with the admitted, issued and listed capital of the Company.

The Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Reports as submitted by the Auditor on quarterly basis were filed with the BSE Limited (BSE) through BSE Listing Centre, where the original shares of the Company are listed.

Listing of Shares

The Equity shares of the Company are listed on the BSE Limited (BSE), Mumbai.

Disclosures under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013

Except as disclosed elsewhere in the Annual Report, there have been no material changes and commitments, which can affect the financial position of the Company between the end of financial year and the date of this report.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo

The information in accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014: The Company organizes the workshops/lectures on regular basis for its employees to promote, motivate and encourage them how to conserve the energy. The Company is in process to adopt the latest technologies for conservation of energy.

The particulars with respect to foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year underre view are as follows:

( Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Foreign Exchange Earned - - Foreign Exchange Used - -

Annual Return

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) read with 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules made thereunder, a copy of the Annual return as prescribed under Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended shall be made available on the official website of the Company www.raunaqinternational.com under the link: https://www.raunaqinternational.com/ pdf/annual-return-for-2023-24.pdf

Compliance of Secretarial Standards

During the period under review, the Company has duly complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Court/Tribunal Orders

There were no instances of any significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Details of Application/Proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

Neither any application has been made nor any proceeding is pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year under review.

Instances of Difference in Valuation

There is no such instance where there is difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

Acknowledgements

The Board of Directors gratefully acknowledge the continued co-operation, trust and support of the shareholders and would like to place on record its appreciation for the dedicated services rendered by the Employees at all levels. The Directors further express their gratitude to the Bankers, Customers and Sub-vendors and other associates for co-operation and confidence reposed by them in the Company.

