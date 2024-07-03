Raunaq International Ltd Summary

Raunaq EPC International Limited (REIL) (Erstwhile Raunaq International Ltd) established in 1965, is the flagship company of the esteemed Surinder P. Kanwar Group. The Company is engaged in Engineering Contracting Business and primarily in service of core infrastructural and industrial sectors in India, namely Power, Chemicals, Hydro-carbon, Metal and Automobile sectors. The Company has sufficient in-house resources in terms of Engineering Manpower, Tools & Plants, and Technical know-how. Most of the Companys work has been focused on piping projects - Cross Country Piping, Power Station Piping, and Hydrocarbon and Industrial Utility Piping. In addition, it also undertakes small scale multi-disciplinary EPC Projects and Civil Projects. The Company symbolizes the diversity of Indias export & engineering potential. RIL has bases and a network of associates all over the world. It is involved in two major activities International Trading,Turnkey Engineering Products.The Engineering Projects Division has successfully executed turnkey engineering projects in India & abroad and its specialized activities include,Industrial & residential civil engineering works, Fuel oil handling,storage,pressurization and transfer system,Ash slurry handling piings and material handling systems,Specialized services in project management and supervision,detailed engineering testing and commissioning and on the job training.It has secured orders from West Bengal Health System Projects,LumpSum Turnkey retail outlets from Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd for IOCL and piping works for CPCL & Mumbai Port Trust. The order value of MbPT job is Rs.2890 lacs. The company is having orders worth of Rs.404 lacs as on 31st March,2003.During 2013-14, company made investment into setting up a clutch manufacturing plant under its subsidiary M/s Xlerate Driveline India Limited (XDIL), erstwhile a group company, through 100% of the shareholding of XDIL, and as a result, M/s XDIL became the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The name of Company was changed from Raunaq International Limited to Raunaq EPC International Limited with effect from 31 August, 2015 thereby adding the term EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) into the old name of the Company.During FY 2017-18, the Company commissioned Water Supply Arrangement for Under Construction Line-08 Phase-III from Kalindi Kunj Depot to Janakpuri West of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Completed LP Piping System (Includes CW, ACW, DM Transfer, DMCW and COLTCS System with Misc Tanks) at 3X150 MW Coal Based Thermal Power Plant, Haldia-West Bengal. Commissioned 12 MLD Water Conveyance System from Dariba Smelter Complex to SK Mines, Dariba, Rajasthan.The Company commissioned Fabrication and erection of Large Dia CW piping system at NUPPL Ghatampur 3x660MW for GE Power Systems; Fabrication and erection of Large Dia CW piping system at 1x660 MW Harduaganj extension - II project for Toshiba and PG testing underway for Additional Ash water re-circulation project at NTPC Ramagundam 2600 MW during FY 2019-20.During FY 2020-21, the Company commissioned fabrication and erection of Large Dia CW piping system at NUPPL Ghatampur 3x660MW for GE Power Systems. Commissioned Fabrication and erection of Large Dia CW piping system at 1x660 MW Harduaganj extension - II project for Toshiba. During FY 2021-22, the Company commissioned work for fabrication and erection of Large Dia CW piping system at NUPPL Ghatampur 3x660 MW for GE Power Systems. Additional ash water re-circulation project at NTPC Ramagundam 2600 MW. Work of LP Piping & FOHS at NTPC/BRBCL - Nabinagar was completed.