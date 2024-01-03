Ravelcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.34
5.09
0.16
-0.41
Net Worth
10.35
5.1
0.17
-0.4
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.04
0.41
0.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.06
Total Liabilities
10.35
5.14
0.58
0.08
Fixed Assets
0.16
0.22
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.07
0.79
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.02
0
0
Networking Capital
6.36
3.99
-0.42
0.07
Inventories
1.47
0.43
0.64
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.48
0.17
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.02
7.72
0.12
0.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.3
-1.29
-0.31
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.31
-3.04
-0.87
0
Cash
0.7
0.12
0.98
0.01
Total Assets
10.34
5.14
0.57
0.08
