iifl-logo

Ravelcare Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ravelcare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.34

5.09

0.16

-0.41

Net Worth

10.35

5.1

0.17

-0.4

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.04

0.41

0.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.06

Total Liabilities

10.35

5.14

0.58

0.08

Fixed Assets

0.16

0.22

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.07

0.79

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.02

0

0

Networking Capital

6.36

3.99

-0.42

0.07

Inventories

1.47

0.43

0.64

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.48

0.17

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.02

7.72

0.12

0.07

Sundry Creditors

-0.3

-1.29

-0.31

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.31

-3.04

-0.87

0

Cash

0.7

0.12

0.98

0.01

Total Assets

10.34

5.14

0.57

0.08

Ravelcare Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ravelcare Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.