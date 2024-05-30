TO THE MEMBERS OF Ravileela Granites Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Ravileela Granites Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How the Matter was addressed in our Audit R e v e n u e R e c o g n i t i o n - Recognition of the company’s revenue is complex due to several types of Export sales contracts. • We reviewed the Companys implementation of Ind AS 115, i n c l u d i n g c h a n g e s t o p r o c e d u r e s , a c c o u n t i n g guidelines, disclosures, and systems to support correct revenue recognition. We reviewed and discussed the group accounting policy, & disclosures with Management, including the key accounting estimates and judgements made by Management. • We focused on this area as recognition of revenue involves significant judgement and e s t i m a t e s m a d e b y M a n a g e m e n t i n c l u d i n g , whether contracts contain m u l t i p l e p e r f o r m a n c e obligations which should be accounted for separately and the most appropriate method for recognition of revenue for i d e n t i f i e d p e r f o r m a n c e obligations. This comprises allocation of consideration to the individual performance obligations, assessing whether performance obligations under export sales contracts are satisfied at a point in time or over time. Further, it comprises the point in time when transfer of control has occurred regarding generation and sale o f e l e c t r i c i t y w h i c h a r e accounted for over time. • We tested the relevant internal controls used to ensure the completeness, accuracy and timing of revenue recognized. • The Company has followed Ind AS-115 for recognizing revenue in the financial statements for the financial year 2023-24. • We evaluated the significant judgements and estimates made by Management in a p p l y i n g c o m p a n y s accounting policy to a sample of specific contracts and s e p a r a b l e p e r f o r m a n c e obligations of contracts, and we obtained evidence to support them, including details of contractual agreements, shipping bills, purchase orders, etc. For the contracts selected, we inspected original s i g n e d c o n t r a c t s a n d r e c o n c i l e d t h e r e v e n u e recognized to the underlying accounting records. We o b t a i n e d a s a m p l e o f Managements calculations for the recognition of revenue related to generation. Investments in Shares– Our procedures included, but were not limited to the following: The Company invested in Quoted Shares which was classified as aninvestment for the company. • Assessed the reasonableness & correct recording of the t r a n s a c t i o n s b a s e d o n statements available with the Company. • Obtained an understanding of managements process of recording of investments, profit / l o s s o n s a l e o f s u c h investments, expenses etc. and evaluated it.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report including Annexures to the Board’s Report and Shareholder’s information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our Auditor’s report thereon.Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

?In connection with our auditof the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those booksexcept for the matters stated in the paragraph(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report agree with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2024taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch 2024from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge

and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. As the qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2 above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

For K Vijayaraghavan & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. S200040/004718S Sd/- K. Ragunathan Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No. 213723 Date: 30-05-2024 UDIN:24213723BKDIFZ3281

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Ravileela Granites Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Company’s Property, Plant and Equipment and

Intangible Assets:

(a)

A. The Company has been maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets by which Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of one year. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (if any) (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as of 31stMarch, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties. For stocks lying with third parties at the year end, written confirmations have been obtained. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except for difference in Quantity of 5,919 in Sq ft and in price by 2 per Sq ft is as follows:

Stock as per Bank Statements Stock as per Books Variance 17,77,82,508 17,89,99,528 12,17,020

iii. The Company has made investments but has notprovided guarantees or security / granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and other parties. Accordingly,

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, any other entity during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a)(A) and 3(iii)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company’s interest.

Particulars Amount A. Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiary Nil B. Balance Outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date in respect of the above cases INR 4,00,41,500

(c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

The Company has made investments but has not given security or provided any guarantee or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. The Company has not given any loans or guarantees/ made any investments within the meaning of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits as per the directives issued by the reserve bank of India and sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and any other statutory dues except for Income Tax Arrears. The following are the details of the Dues that have been outstanding for a period of more than 6 months from the date they become payable, as on the last day of the financial year:

Statutory Dues Amount Due Income Tax Arrears INR 31,19,168

viii. The Company does not have any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 OF 1961).

ix.

(a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings and the interest thereon.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or lender or government or government authority. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company has applied for the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) The Company has not utilized the funds raised on a short-term basis for long-term activities.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates and joint venture as defined in the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x.

(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi.

(a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) The Company has not received any whistleblower complaints during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the

Order is not applicable.

xiii. The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the

Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with related parties, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or

Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

In our opinion, The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social

Responsibility (CSR) on any projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) and (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For K Vijayaraghavan & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. S200040/004718S Sd/- K. Ragunathan Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No. 213723 Date: 30-05-2024 UDIN:24213723BKDIFZ3281

Annexure B to the Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Ravileela Granites Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ravileela Granites Limited ("the Company") as of 31stMarch 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(b) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.