Ravi Leela Granites Ltd Share Price

41.49
(4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:12:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.99
  • Day's High42.99
  • 52 Wk High53.7
  • Prev. Close39.54
  • Day's Low41.49
  • 52 Wk Low 31.01
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

42.99

Prev. Close

39.54

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

42.99

Day's Low

41.49

52 Week's High

53.7

52 Week's Low

31.01

Book Value

13.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.88%

Non-Promoter- 25.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.59

10.59

10.59

10.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.8

5.38

7.01

5.42

Net Worth

15.39

15.97

17.6

16.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.09

31.68

38.66

40.93

yoy growth (%)

1.29

-18.06

-5.53

5.26

Raw materials

-17.28

-18.74

-20.94

-20.83

As % of sales

53.87

59.17

54.15

50.89

Employee costs

-3.74

-4.22

-6.61

-6.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.22

1.28

1.66

2.58

Depreciation

-2.13

-0.98

-0.42

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.86

1.04

-1.37

Working capital

-10.3

3

5.43

-1.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.29

-18.06

-5.53

5.26

Op profit growth

-153.32

62.74

-46.71

-20.69

EBIT growth

-100.71

14.96

-15.92

-22.94

Net profit growth

31.45

-84.59

124.42

-42.99

No Record Found

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ravi Leela Granites Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

P Srinivas Reddy

Independent Director

M Mohan Reddy

Whole Time Director & CFO

P Samantha Reddy

Independent Director

K Nandakumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kishwar Fatima

Independent Director

Sohrab Kersasp Chinoy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ravi Leela Granites Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in October, 1990, Ravi Leela Granites Limited became a public limited company in 1992. The Company was promoted by P Srinivas Reddy and Lok Manohar Reddy. Initially, Company engaged in the business of quarrying, cutting and polishing of granite for exports. It manufactures granite tiles with an installed capacity of 43,158 sq. mtr. expanded to 81,600 sq mtr pa for both tiles and slabs, deploying a judicious mix of sophisticated imported machinery (from Breton, Italy) and indigenous machinery.The Company is internationally known as a premium processor and wholesaler of Indian and Imported granite. It presently offers granite slabs of various colors and quantity consisting of polished, honed,flamed, brushed, Antique, Bush hammered, sand blasted, tumbled and straight edge in any size and thickness. With over three decades of experience and passion, the Company offers a superb selection of granite combined with the highest quality of custom manufacturing. Apart from this, it provides segmented customer product offering - high quality for quality conscious customers and standard quality or commercial grade products for builders. It implements orders for infrastructure project based on specific requirements. The Companys management has in-depth expertise and knowledge about the entire supply chain of granite processing, from procurement to logistics.With a diverse range of colors and the ability to accommodate varying quantities, the Company offer flexible solutions to
Company FAQs

What is the Ravi Leela Granites Ltd share price today?

The Ravi Leela Granites Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd is ₹43.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd is 0 and 2.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ravi Leela Granites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd is ₹31.01 and ₹53.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd?

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.74%, 3 Years at 6.70%, 1 Year at 5.44%, 6 Month at -2.32%, 3 Month at -8.03% and 1 Month at -5.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.11 %

