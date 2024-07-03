Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹42.99
Prev. Close₹39.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹42.99
Day's Low₹41.49
52 Week's High₹53.7
52 Week's Low₹31.01
Book Value₹13.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.59
10.59
10.59
10.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.8
5.38
7.01
5.42
Net Worth
15.39
15.97
17.6
16.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.09
31.68
38.66
40.93
yoy growth (%)
1.29
-18.06
-5.53
5.26
Raw materials
-17.28
-18.74
-20.94
-20.83
As % of sales
53.87
59.17
54.15
50.89
Employee costs
-3.74
-4.22
-6.61
-6.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.22
1.28
1.66
2.58
Depreciation
-2.13
-0.98
-0.42
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.86
1.04
-1.37
Working capital
-10.3
3
5.43
-1.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.29
-18.06
-5.53
5.26
Op profit growth
-153.32
62.74
-46.71
-20.69
EBIT growth
-100.71
14.96
-15.92
-22.94
Net profit growth
31.45
-84.59
124.42
-42.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
P Srinivas Reddy
Independent Director
M Mohan Reddy
Whole Time Director & CFO
P Samantha Reddy
Independent Director
K Nandakumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kishwar Fatima
Independent Director
Sohrab Kersasp Chinoy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ravi Leela Granites Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in October, 1990, Ravi Leela Granites Limited became a public limited company in 1992. The Company was promoted by P Srinivas Reddy and Lok Manohar Reddy. Initially, Company engaged in the business of quarrying, cutting and polishing of granite for exports. It manufactures granite tiles with an installed capacity of 43,158 sq. mtr. expanded to 81,600 sq mtr pa for both tiles and slabs, deploying a judicious mix of sophisticated imported machinery (from Breton, Italy) and indigenous machinery.The Company is internationally known as a premium processor and wholesaler of Indian and Imported granite. It presently offers granite slabs of various colors and quantity consisting of polished, honed,flamed, brushed, Antique, Bush hammered, sand blasted, tumbled and straight edge in any size and thickness. With over three decades of experience and passion, the Company offers a superb selection of granite combined with the highest quality of custom manufacturing. Apart from this, it provides segmented customer product offering - high quality for quality conscious customers and standard quality or commercial grade products for builders. It implements orders for infrastructure project based on specific requirements. The Companys management has in-depth expertise and knowledge about the entire supply chain of granite processing, from procurement to logistics.With a diverse range of colors and the ability to accommodate varying quantities, the Company offer flexible solutions to
Read More
The Ravi Leela Granites Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd is ₹43.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd is 0 and 2.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ravi Leela Granites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ravi Leela Granites Ltd is ₹31.01 and ₹53.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.74%, 3 Years at 6.70%, 1 Year at 5.44%, 6 Month at -2.32%, 3 Month at -8.03% and 1 Month at -5.83%.
