Ravi Leela Granites Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.59
10.59
10.59
10.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.8
5.38
7.01
5.42
Net Worth
15.39
15.97
17.6
16.01
Minority Interest
Debt
44.6
45.02
45.34
50.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.04
1.81
0
1.18
Total Liabilities
62.03
62.8
62.94
67.58
Fixed Assets
25.15
26.8
28.67
29.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
4
3.47
5.64
11.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.46
0.81
1.06
1.8
Networking Capital
30.27
24.58
20.38
24.08
Inventories
21.01
20.28
16.37
14.89
Inventory Days
169.34
Sundry Debtors
12.06
8.58
8.1
10.65
Debtor Days
121.12
Other Current Assets
3.41
3.21
4.71
12.57
Sundry Creditors
-2.38
-3.04
-3.3
-2.42
Creditor Days
27.52
Other Current Liabilities
-3.83
-4.45
-5.5
-11.61
Cash
2.13
7.13
7.18
0.36
Total Assets
62.01
62.79
62.93
67.57
