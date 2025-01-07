iifl-logo-icon 1
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.94
(-1.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:24:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ravi Leela Granites Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.09

31.68

38.66

40.93

yoy growth (%)

1.29

-18.06

-5.53

5.26

Raw materials

-17.28

-18.74

-20.94

-20.83

As % of sales

53.87

59.17

54.15

50.89

Employee costs

-3.74

-4.22

-6.61

-6.09

As % of sales

11.65

13.34

17.1

14.9

Other costs

-12.96

-5.13

-8.91

-9.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.39

16.21

23.06

24.14

Operating profit

-1.9

3.57

2.19

4.11

OPM

-5.93

11.26

5.67

10.05

Depreciation

-2.13

-0.98

-0.42

-0.4

Interest expense

-5.19

-2.87

-1.95

-1.71

Other income

4

1.57

1.84

0.59

Profit before tax

-5.22

1.28

1.66

2.58

Taxes

-0.37

-0.86

1.04

-1.37

Tax rate

7.16

-67.39

63.17

-53.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.6

0.41

2.71

1.2

Exceptional items

6.15

0

0

0

Net profit

0.54

0.41

2.71

1.2

yoy growth (%)

31.45

-84.59

124.42

-42.99

NPM

1.7

1.31

7

2.95

QUICKLINKS FOR Ravi Leela Granites Ltd

