Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.09
31.68
38.66
40.93
yoy growth (%)
1.29
-18.06
-5.53
5.26
Raw materials
-17.28
-18.74
-20.94
-20.83
As % of sales
53.87
59.17
54.15
50.89
Employee costs
-3.74
-4.22
-6.61
-6.09
As % of sales
11.65
13.34
17.1
14.9
Other costs
-12.96
-5.13
-8.91
-9.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.39
16.21
23.06
24.14
Operating profit
-1.9
3.57
2.19
4.11
OPM
-5.93
11.26
5.67
10.05
Depreciation
-2.13
-0.98
-0.42
-0.4
Interest expense
-5.19
-2.87
-1.95
-1.71
Other income
4
1.57
1.84
0.59
Profit before tax
-5.22
1.28
1.66
2.58
Taxes
-0.37
-0.86
1.04
-1.37
Tax rate
7.16
-67.39
63.17
-53.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.6
0.41
2.71
1.2
Exceptional items
6.15
0
0
0
Net profit
0.54
0.41
2.71
1.2
yoy growth (%)
31.45
-84.59
124.42
-42.99
NPM
1.7
1.31
7
2.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.