Ravi Leela Granites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.44
(4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.22

1.28

1.66

2.58

Depreciation

-2.13

-0.98

-0.42

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.86

1.04

-1.37

Working capital

-10.3

3

5.43

-1.06

Other operating items

Operating

-18.03

2.42

7.71

-0.25

Capital expenditure

-6.89

29.42

4.69

-4.47

Free cash flow

-24.92

31.84

12.4

-4.72

Equity raised

9.77

7.62

0.82

-1.67

Investing

10.36

-0.78

-1.83

4.04

Financing

70.23

41.42

11.42

14.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

65.43

80.11

22.82

11.97

