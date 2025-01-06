Ravi Leela Granites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.22
1.28
1.66
2.58
Depreciation
-2.13
-0.98
-0.42
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.86
1.04
-1.37
Working capital
-10.3
3
5.43
-1.06
Other operating items
Operating
-18.03
2.42
7.71
-0.25
Capital expenditure
-6.89
29.42
4.69
-4.47
Free cash flow
-24.92
31.84
12.4
-4.72
Equity raised
9.77
7.62
0.82
-1.67
Investing
10.36
-0.78
-1.83
4.04
Financing
70.23
41.42
11.42
14.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
65.43
80.11
22.82
11.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.