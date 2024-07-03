Ravi Leela Granites Ltd Summary

Incorporated in October, 1990, Ravi Leela Granites Limited became a public limited company in 1992. The Company was promoted by P Srinivas Reddy and Lok Manohar Reddy. Initially, Company engaged in the business of quarrying, cutting and polishing of granite for exports. It manufactures granite tiles with an installed capacity of 43,158 sq. mtr. expanded to 81,600 sq mtr pa for both tiles and slabs, deploying a judicious mix of sophisticated imported machinery (from Breton, Italy) and indigenous machinery.The Company is internationally known as a premium processor and wholesaler of Indian and Imported granite. It presently offers granite slabs of various colors and quantity consisting of polished, honed,flamed, brushed, Antique, Bush hammered, sand blasted, tumbled and straight edge in any size and thickness. With over three decades of experience and passion, the Company offers a superb selection of granite combined with the highest quality of custom manufacturing. Apart from this, it provides segmented customer product offering - high quality for quality conscious customers and standard quality or commercial grade products for builders. It implements orders for infrastructure project based on specific requirements. The Companys management has in-depth expertise and knowledge about the entire supply chain of granite processing, from procurement to logistics.With a diverse range of colors and the ability to accommodate varying quantities, the Company offer flexible solutions to match any project.The company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion of its capacity from 43,158 sq mtr to 81,660 sq mtr pa. The company exports all its products to the quality-conscious markets of the US, Australia, etc, and has carved a niche for itself amongst buyers. Its products now include thick slabs (used for monuments), value-added products such as counter tops, bar tops (with their edges finished according to customer requirements), etc.