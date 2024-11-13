iifl-logo-icon 1
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd Board Meeting

Ravi Leela Gran CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
RAVILEELA GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended as on 30th September 2024; 2. Take note of the Limited Review Report received from the Auditor for the quarter half-year ended as on 30th September 2024. a) Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30th September 2024; b) Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30th September 2024; c) Appointment of M/s. S. Suresh Babu & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25, based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
RAVILEELA GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of Ravileela Granites Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at 1:30 P.M. to consider interalia the following: 1. Approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024; 2. Take note of the Limited Review Report received from the Auditor for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. a) Statement of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; b) Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; c) Convening of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 30th September, 2024; d) Notice convening the 34th AGM along with Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024 e) Appointment of Mrs. Rashida Hatim Adenwala, Practicing Company Secretary, to act as Scrutinizer to scrutinize voting process at the ensuing AGM in a fair and transparent manner. f) Shifting of Registered Office of the Company within local limits of the city from H. No. 6-3-668/10/35 Durganagar Colony, Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082 to Sharad Complex 2nd Floor, No. 9, 1/77, SD Road, Regimental Bazaar, Shivaji Nagar, Secunderabad, Hyderabad-500003, w.e.f. 14th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
RAVILEELA GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 at 03:00 P.M. to consider inter-alia the following: 1. Consider & Approve the Audited Financial Results for both the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2. Take note of the Audit Report for financial year ended 31st March 2024; & 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, the 30th day of May 2024 have inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with audit report, these results have been duly reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. we hereby enclose the following: 1) Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2) Statement of Assets & liabilities as on 31st March 2024; 3) Statement of Cash Flow for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; 4) Audit Report on the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 & 5) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. The Board of Directors has approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 along with the statement of assets & liabilities & cash flow statement & Audit Report with unmodified opinion. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
RAVILEELA GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th day of February 2024 at 4:00 P.M. to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023; and 2. Take note of the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Wednesday, the 14th day of February 2024, has, inter alia considered, approved and taken on the record the following - 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The said Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 is enclosed. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Wednesday, the 14th day of February 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved and taken on record the following: 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 alongwith the limited review report. As per the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Wednesday, the 14th day of February, 2024 at 2: 45 P.M. has appointed Mr. Sohrab Chinoy Kersasp (DIN: 03300321) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 14th February, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing General Meeting. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on Wednesday, the 14th day of February 2024 at 2:45 P.M. have made changes in the Composition of Committees and the details of re-constituted Committees are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

