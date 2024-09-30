AGM 30/09/2024 The summary proceeding of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Video Means (OAVM) on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 11:00 AM and concluded at 11:25 AM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Submission of Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report pertaining to the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)