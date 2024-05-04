TO THE MEMBERS To

The Members of

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited

Report on the audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

I have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of opinion

I have conducted my audit in accordance with standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. My responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of my report. I am independent of the company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of financial statements under the provisions of the companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. I believe that the audit evidence which I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

I have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in my report.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other comprehensive income), Changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In Preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility

My objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. I also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, I am also responsible for expressing my opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I am required to draw attention in my auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions is based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company and its associates and jointly controlled entities to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

I communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit.

I also provide those charged with governance with a statement that I have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, I give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extend applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, I report that:

(a) I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of my audit.

(b) In my opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from my examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(d) In my opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e ) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to my separate report in "Annexure B";

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me:

(i) The Company has no pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

(h) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(i) Based on my examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facilities, and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, for the periods where the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, I did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me by the management, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

For SHIVANGI PAREKH & CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Reg. No.:131449W

Sd/-

Shivangi Mehta Proprietor M. No. 118936

Place: Surat

Date: 04/05/2024

UDIN: 24118936BKEXIJ4428

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024.

I report that:

(I) Property, Plant & Equipments and Intangible Assets

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipments, intangible assets and following component accounting to the extend it was possible by management;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me by management, the Property, Plant & Equipments have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. As explained to me, no material discrepancies were noticed as compared to the books records, on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to me by the management, all the immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to me by the management, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment including Right-of-use or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to me by the management, No Proceeding have been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(II) Inventory

(a) (i) According to information and explanation given to me by the management, inventory of the company has been physically verified during the year by the management at regular intervals.

(ii) In my opinion and according to the information and explanation given to me by the management, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business.

(iii) In my opinion and according to the information and explanation given to me by the management, the company is maintaining proper records of the inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. The provisional quarterly statements filed by the company with bank/financial institutions have a variation of approximately 1.5% with the audited books of accounts of the company.

(III) Loans & Advances

As per the information and explanations given to me by the management, during the year the company has not made investment in , provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered by clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(IV) Compliance with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act

In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me by the management, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(V) Public Deposits

According to the information and explanations given to me by the management, the company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public and consequently, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable with regard to the acceptance of deposit are not applicable.

(VI) Cost Records

According to the information and explanations given to me by the management, the company has maintained the proper cost records as required under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products of the Company.

(VII) Statutory Dues

(a) According to the information and explanations given to me, and on the basis of my examination, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Excise, Duty of Customs, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other Statutory dues with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me and on examination of the records, there is no disputed amount dues of the company in respect of income tax or sales tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess as at March 31, 2024 except mentioned below -

(a) Rs. 2,552 of FY 18-19 under section 143(1a) before CPC.

(b) Rs. 59,01,600 of FY 2017-18 under section 147 before CPC.

E-Proceedings -FY 2019-20 notice issued on 5/4/2024 under section 147 of Income Tax Act

(VIII) Unrecorded Income

According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, there are no such instances noticed where transactions are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). There is no previously unrecorded income which gas been required to be properly recorded in the books of account during the year.

(IX) Repayment of financial dues

Based on my audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to me by the management, I am of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institutions or banks or debenture holders.

(X) Utilization of moneys raised by way of IPO/FPO or preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures

(a) According to the information and explanations given to me by the management, no money has been raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me by the management, during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(XI) Fraud noticed or reported

(a) According to the information and explanations given to me, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, there is no report in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 has been filed by the auditors with Central Government in terms of provisions of sub section 12 of Section 143 of the Companies Act.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to me, there is no whistle blower complaint has been received by the company during the year.

(XII) Provision relating to Nidhi Company

The provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order, for Nidhi Company, are not applicable to Company.

(XIII) Transactions with the Related Parties

According to the information and explanations given to me by the management and based on my examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(XIV) Internal Audit System

(a) The Company has an Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The Reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered.

(XV) Non-Cash transactions

According to the information and explanations given to me and based on my examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year.

(XVI) Registration u/s. 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

According to information and explanations given to me, the Company is not required to be registered u/s 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(XVII) Cash losses

According to the information and explanations given to me, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(XVIII) Resignation of statutory Auditor

There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(XIX) Capability of company in meeting liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, Plans of the Board of Directors and management I am of the opinion that no material uncertainly exists as on the date of the audit report, that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. I further state that my reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and I neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(XX) Transfer of unspent amount to Fund specified in schedule VII to the companies Act

(a) According to information and explanation given to me, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has spent the entire amount hence there is no unspent amount which is required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act;

(b) There is no such amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which has been required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act;

(XXI) Qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the CARO reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements

This clause is not applicable as company is not required to prepare consolidated Financial Statement.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

I have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with my audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of the Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on my audit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, me, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collision or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate became of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In my opinion, to the best of my information and according to the explanations given by me, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting Ire operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

