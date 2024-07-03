iifl-logo-icon 1
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd Share Price

39.93
(2.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.56
  • Day's High46.8
  • 52 Wk High51.51
  • Prev. Close39
  • Day's Low38.56
  • 52 Wk Low 27.22
  • Turnover (lac)4.95
  • P/E144.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.68
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

38.56

Prev. Close

39

Turnover(Lac.)

4.95

Day's High

46.8

Day's Low

38.56

52 Week's High

51.51

52 Week's Low

27.22

Book Value

21.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.16

P/E

144.44

EPS

0.27

Divi. Yield

0

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jul, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:56 PM

06 Jan, 2025|03:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.57%

Non-Promoter- 25.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.06

10.06

10.06

8.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.83

12.41

12.37

14.55

Net Worth

21.89

22.47

22.43

22.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.7

52.13

53.43

47.92

yoy growth (%)

-14.25

-2.44

11.49

26.32

Raw materials

-27.9

-33.34

-29.99

-30.43

As % of sales

62.41

63.96

56.12

63.49

Employee costs

-1.67

-2.35

-0.98

-1.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.64

1.46

2.39

0.95

Depreciation

-2.21

-2.12

-0.92

-0.9

Tax paid

0.21

-0.5

-0.65

-0.31

Working capital

3.28

1.28

4.33

5.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.25

-2.44

11.49

26.32

Op profit growth

-35.24

37.98

58.67

27.89

EBIT growth

-62.75

1.36

59.85

49.9

Net profit growth

-143.96

-44.58

174.9

37.41

No Record Found

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Bimal Rajkumar Bansal

Non Executive Director

Sourabh Bimalkumar Bansal

Non Executive Director

Siddharth Bimal Bansal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeepkumar Rameshkumar Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Saurabh Kamalkishore Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rachana Agarwal

Executive Director

Prashant Suresh Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd

Summary

Summary

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Saishraddha Industries Private Limited on February 14, 2005. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Private Limited on July 5, 2013. The Company status got converted to Public Limited Company and upon the conversion, the name of the Company was changed to Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited on March 1, 2018.The Raw Edge is an innovation driven enterprise engaged in delivering fully integrated solutions of Raw Material supplies to large and medium industrial houses. The idea of organizing the unorganized industrial raw material sector was conceived by its promoter Directors. Whereas the supply of industrial raw materials involves research & development, exploration, mining, processing, logistics and IT enabling; these promoters foresaw the inefficiencies in the unorganized industrial raw materials sector. In the Financial year 2006-07, the core promoter directors foreseen the potential use of Lime products and its demand, as a results, the company initially started trading in Lime Fines, Limestone, Ferrous Sulphate, Quartzite, Dolomite. Later on, In the year 2009-10 company setup its first Calcium Lime Crushing Plant at Plot no. 5804, Road No. 58, GIDC Sachin, Surat by taking premises on lease basis. To provide timely supply of finished goods to their valuable customers, the company has started networking with Truck Owners. More t
Company FAQs

What is the Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹40.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd is 144.44 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹27.22 and ₹51.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd?

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.47%, 3 Years at 5.20%, 1 Year at -6.02%, 6 Month at 3.07%, 3 Month at -8.45% and 1 Month at 1.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.42 %

