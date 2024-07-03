Summary

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Saishraddha Industries Private Limited on February 14, 2005. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Private Limited on July 5, 2013. The Company status got converted to Public Limited Company and upon the conversion, the name of the Company was changed to Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited on March 1, 2018.The Raw Edge is an innovation driven enterprise engaged in delivering fully integrated solutions of Raw Material supplies to large and medium industrial houses. The idea of organizing the unorganized industrial raw material sector was conceived by its promoter Directors. Whereas the supply of industrial raw materials involves research & development, exploration, mining, processing, logistics and IT enabling; these promoters foresaw the inefficiencies in the unorganized industrial raw materials sector. In the Financial year 2006-07, the core promoter directors foreseen the potential use of Lime products and its demand, as a results, the company initially started trading in Lime Fines, Limestone, Ferrous Sulphate, Quartzite, Dolomite. Later on, In the year 2009-10 company setup its first Calcium Lime Crushing Plant at Plot no. 5804, Road No. 58, GIDC Sachin, Surat by taking premises on lease basis. To provide timely supply of finished goods to their valuable customers, the company has started networking with Truck Owners. More t

