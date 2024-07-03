Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹38.56
Prev. Close₹39
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.95
Day's High₹46.8
Day's Low₹38.56
52 Week's High₹51.51
52 Week's Low₹27.22
Book Value₹21.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.16
P/E144.44
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.06
10.06
10.06
8.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.83
12.41
12.37
14.55
Net Worth
21.89
22.47
22.43
22.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.7
52.13
53.43
47.92
yoy growth (%)
-14.25
-2.44
11.49
26.32
Raw materials
-27.9
-33.34
-29.99
-30.43
As % of sales
62.41
63.96
56.12
63.49
Employee costs
-1.67
-2.35
-0.98
-1.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.64
1.46
2.39
0.95
Depreciation
-2.21
-2.12
-0.92
-0.9
Tax paid
0.21
-0.5
-0.65
-0.31
Working capital
3.28
1.28
4.33
5.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.25
-2.44
11.49
26.32
Op profit growth
-35.24
37.98
58.67
27.89
EBIT growth
-62.75
1.36
59.85
49.9
Net profit growth
-143.96
-44.58
174.9
37.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Bimal Rajkumar Bansal
Non Executive Director
Sourabh Bimalkumar Bansal
Non Executive Director
Siddharth Bimal Bansal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeepkumar Rameshkumar Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Saurabh Kamalkishore Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rachana Agarwal
Executive Director
Prashant Suresh Agarwal
Reports by Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd
Summary
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Saishraddha Industries Private Limited on February 14, 2005. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Private Limited on July 5, 2013. The Company status got converted to Public Limited Company and upon the conversion, the name of the Company was changed to Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited on March 1, 2018.The Raw Edge is an innovation driven enterprise engaged in delivering fully integrated solutions of Raw Material supplies to large and medium industrial houses. The idea of organizing the unorganized industrial raw material sector was conceived by its promoter Directors. Whereas the supply of industrial raw materials involves research & development, exploration, mining, processing, logistics and IT enabling; these promoters foresaw the inefficiencies in the unorganized industrial raw materials sector. In the Financial year 2006-07, the core promoter directors foreseen the potential use of Lime products and its demand, as a results, the company initially started trading in Lime Fines, Limestone, Ferrous Sulphate, Quartzite, Dolomite. Later on, In the year 2009-10 company setup its first Calcium Lime Crushing Plant at Plot no. 5804, Road No. 58, GIDC Sachin, Surat by taking premises on lease basis. To provide timely supply of finished goods to their valuable customers, the company has started networking with Truck Owners. More t
The Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹40.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd is 144.44 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹27.22 and ₹51.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.47%, 3 Years at 5.20%, 1 Year at -6.02%, 6 Month at 3.07%, 3 Month at -8.45% and 1 Month at 1.01%.
