Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd AGM

37.51
(-1.24%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:46:00 PM

Raw Edge Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Aug 202428 Jul 2024
Dear Sir/Madam, We are submitting herewith enclosed the copies of newspaper in respect of information regarding 20th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 23rd August. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Saturday, 27th July, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 02, Navkruti Apartment, B/H B. R. Designs, Near Lal Bunglow, Athwa Lines, Surat 395007 Gujarat, have interalia discussed and approved the businesses as mentioned in the attachment herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024) Scrutinizers Report for 20th AGM held on 23rd August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Raw Edge Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

