Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.1
(5.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.7

52.13

53.43

47.92

yoy growth (%)

-14.25

-2.44

11.49

26.32

Raw materials

-27.9

-33.34

-29.99

-30.43

As % of sales

62.41

63.96

56.12

63.49

Employee costs

-1.67

-2.35

-0.98

-1.17

As % of sales

3.74

4.51

1.84

2.45

Other costs

-11.55

-10.91

-18.45

-13.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.84

20.93

34.54

28.79

Operating profit

3.57

5.51

3.99

2.51

OPM

7.99

10.58

7.48

5.25

Depreciation

-2.21

-2.12

-0.92

-0.9

Interest expense

-2.02

-2.24

-1.27

-1.34

Other income

0.02

0.32

0.58

0.67

Profit before tax

-0.64

1.46

2.39

0.95

Taxes

0.21

-0.5

-0.65

-0.31

Tax rate

-33.98

-34.46

-27.4

-33.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.42

0.96

1.73

0.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.42

0.96

1.73

0.63

yoy growth (%)

-143.96

-44.58

174.9

37.41

NPM

-0.94

1.84

3.24

1.31

