|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.7
52.13
53.43
47.92
yoy growth (%)
-14.25
-2.44
11.49
26.32
Raw materials
-27.9
-33.34
-29.99
-30.43
As % of sales
62.41
63.96
56.12
63.49
Employee costs
-1.67
-2.35
-0.98
-1.17
As % of sales
3.74
4.51
1.84
2.45
Other costs
-11.55
-10.91
-18.45
-13.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.84
20.93
34.54
28.79
Operating profit
3.57
5.51
3.99
2.51
OPM
7.99
10.58
7.48
5.25
Depreciation
-2.21
-2.12
-0.92
-0.9
Interest expense
-2.02
-2.24
-1.27
-1.34
Other income
0.02
0.32
0.58
0.67
Profit before tax
-0.64
1.46
2.39
0.95
Taxes
0.21
-0.5
-0.65
-0.31
Tax rate
-33.98
-34.46
-27.4
-33.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.42
0.96
1.73
0.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.42
0.96
1.73
0.63
yoy growth (%)
-143.96
-44.58
174.9
37.41
NPM
-0.94
1.84
3.24
1.31
