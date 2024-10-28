Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 28th October 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 02 Navkruti Apartment B/H B. R. Designs Near Lal Bunglow Athwa Lines Surat 395007 inter-alia to consider following major businesses: 1. To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results along with limited review report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. Dear Sir/Madam, The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Monday, 28th October, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 02, Navkruti Apartment, B/H B. R. Designs, Near Lal Bunglow, Athwa Lines, Surat 395007 Gujarat, have interalia: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Limited Review Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. The Board meeting concluded at 04:35 P.M. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th August 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 02 Navkruti Apartment B/H B. R. Designs Near Lal Bunglow Athwa Lines Surat 395007 inter-alia to consider following major businesses: 1. To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results along with limited review report thereon for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s Aditya A Garg & Associates as an Internal Auditor of the company for the F.Y. 2024-2025. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. Dear Sir/Madam, The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 02, Navkruti Apartment, B/H B. R. Designs, Near Lal Bunglow, Athwa Lines, Surat 395007 Gujarat, have interalia discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Limited Review Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith in Annexure I. 2. Appointment of M/s. Aditya A Garg & Associates as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Board meeting concluded at 02:40 P.M. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 27 Jul 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Saturday, 27th July, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 02, Navkruti Apartment, B/H B. R. Designs, Near Lal Bunglow, Athwa Lines, Surat 395007 Gujarat, have interalia discussed and approved the businesses as mentioned in the attachment herewith.

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 18 May 2024

Dear Sir/Madam, The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Saturday, 18th May, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 02, Navkruti Apartment, B/H B.R. Designs, Near Lal Bunglow, Athwa Lines, Surat 395007 Gujarat, have interalia discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Harsh Vimal Soni as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on 18/05/2024. Further details are enclosed in Annexure I. 2. Appointment of Mr. Shaharyar Saiyad as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 20/05/2024. Further details are enclosed in Annexure II. 3. Grant of Stock Options to the eligible employees of the Company under the Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited- Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 (ESOP 2023). Further details are enclosed in Annexure III. The Board meeting concluded at 01:55 P.M. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to above mentioned regulation, we hereby inform the Stock exchange that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 18th May, 2024 has accepted and approved the resignation of Mr. Harsh Vimal Soni as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on 18th May, 2024. Further details are attached herewith.

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 04th May 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 02 Navkruti Apartment B/H B. R. Designs Near Lal Bunglow Athwa Lines Surat 395007 inter-alia to consider following major business: 1. To consider and approve the standalone audited financial results along with Audit Report thereon for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Saturday, 04th May, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 02, Navkruti Apartment, B/H B. R. Designs, Near Lal Bunglow, Athwa Lines, Surat 395007 Gujarat, have interalia discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Auditors Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. Further Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is also enclosed herewith. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 04th May, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company, have interalia discussed and approved the following major business: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the Quarter and Year Ended as on 31st March, 2024, Auditors Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith along with declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024