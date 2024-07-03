Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd Summary

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Saishraddha Industries Private Limited on February 14, 2005. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Private Limited on July 5, 2013. The Company status got converted to Public Limited Company and upon the conversion, the name of the Company was changed to Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Limited on March 1, 2018.The Raw Edge is an innovation driven enterprise engaged in delivering fully integrated solutions of Raw Material supplies to large and medium industrial houses. The idea of organizing the unorganized industrial raw material sector was conceived by its promoter Directors. Whereas the supply of industrial raw materials involves research & development, exploration, mining, processing, logistics and IT enabling; these promoters foresaw the inefficiencies in the unorganized industrial raw materials sector. In the Financial year 2006-07, the core promoter directors foreseen the potential use of Lime products and its demand, as a results, the company initially started trading in Lime Fines, Limestone, Ferrous Sulphate, Quartzite, Dolomite. Later on, In the year 2009-10 company setup its first Calcium Lime Crushing Plant at Plot no. 5804, Road No. 58, GIDC Sachin, Surat by taking premises on lease basis. To provide timely supply of finished goods to their valuable customers, the company has started networking with Truck Owners. More than 1000 Truck Owners (approximately) are associated with the company. In 2012-13, the Company has introduced Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for the first time. In the year 2013-14, company had taken Industrial Plot admeasuring an area of 1785.95 Square Meter situated at Block No. 238, Plot No.3, near Garden POY Plant, Jolwa, Taluka: Palsana, District Suart, on lease hold basis for a period of 9 years. In this Industrial plot company shifted all its existing Plants and Machineries from Plot no. 5804, Road No. 58, GIDC Sachin, Surat and commenced the production of Lime processing and enhanced its manufacturing capacity to 60,000 MT/Annum of Lime processing. In addition to this company has also continued the trading of other minerals such as Lime Powder, Lime Stones, Dolomite, Quartzite, Calcined Magnesites, Quick Lime, Asetic Acid, Benzene, Butaone, Caustic, Ethyle Acelate, Ethylene Glycole, Hydrogen Paroxide, Menthol, Potasium Carbonate, Toulene. At present, the company is into the manufacturing and trading of calcium Lime products and trading into various minerals such as Hydrated Lime, Lime Stones Chips, Dolomite, Quartzite, Plaster of Paris. In February 2018, the company has entered into agreement for sale for acquiring agriculture land of Rs. 50.21 Lakhs admeasuring area of 18075 Square Meters at Block No. 186, Village Nana Borsara, District Surat, Sub District - Mangrol/Panoli from Mr. Jayesh Rameshchandra Patel (Seller) for setting up manufacturing unit of crushed Quick Lime and Hydrated Lime with an installed capacity of 1,20,000 MT/per annum located. In addition to existing capacity of 60,000 ton/per annum capacity plant which is to be shifted at the aforesaid new premises will be making total installed capacity of 1,80,000 ton/per annum.The Company came up with an IPO of 22,91,200 equity shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 16.49 Crore in July, 2018. The Company began its production facility at the newly constructed manufacturing unit at Panoli, Gujarat in 2019-20.