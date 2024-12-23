iifl-logo-icon 1
Raymed Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Dec 23, 2024

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.27

4.27

4.27

4.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.68

-6.58

-6.41

-6.33

Net Worth

-2.41

-2.31

-2.14

-2.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.05

2.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.41

-2.31

-2.09

0.14

Fixed Assets

0.15

0.15

0.16

0.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.56

-2.46

-2.25

-0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.02

0.02

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0.06

0.06

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.05

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.56

-2.46

-2.28

-0.03

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

-2.41

-2.31

-2.09

0.15

