Raymed Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.27
4.27
4.27
4.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.68
-6.58
-6.41
-6.33
Net Worth
-2.41
-2.31
-2.14
-2.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.05
2.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.41
-2.31
-2.09
0.14
Fixed Assets
0.15
0.15
0.16
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.56
-2.46
-2.25
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.02
0.02
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.06
0.06
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.05
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.56
-2.46
-2.28
-0.03
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
-2.41
-2.31
-2.09
0.15
