Summary

Raymed Labs Ltd was established in the year 1994 as a pharmaceutical company with emphasis on injectables with state of the art manufacturing facilities on Dehradun Road, Saharanpur, UP. The Company embarked on a new and exciting phase of its growth journey. As a widely operational pharmaceutical company, it proved excellence in the competitive ophthalmology industry with its robust marketing infrastructure across the geographies.Raymed created an integrated multi-technology capability to manufacture all types of formulations with innovative and advanced technologies focusing into Preservative free Ophthalmic dosage specially for Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Patient care, Various other formulations have been converted from suspension to solution which helps in the effective absorption, penetration and better patience compliance.Highly skilled technicians operate multiple manufacturing facilities with the world class technology, having ultramodern equipment and machineries for manufacturing formulations in wide range of dosage forms. All are facilities are certified with WHO-GMP, ISO 9001:2008 and various International accreditations like ANVISA-Brazil, NAFDAC-Nigeria, FDB-Ghana, PMPB-Malawi amongst others. Expanding with time the Company has a comprehensive range of over 80 products, Raymed is a trademark owner of ophthalmic solution (eye drops), antioxidant capsules and tablets.

