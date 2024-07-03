SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2.88
Prev. Close₹2.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹2.88
Day's Low₹2.88
52 Week's High₹2.88
52 Week's Low₹2.08
Book Value₹-5.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.27
4.27
4.27
4.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.68
-6.58
-6.41
-6.33
Net Worth
-2.41
-2.31
-2.14
-2.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.08
-0.06
-0.04
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
129.2
-8.19
3.76
26.28
EBIT growth
196.15
-16.65
3.01
79.79
Net profit growth
23.59
-1.66
13.34
33.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ajai Goyal
Non Executive Director
Nisha Goyal
Independent Director
Harsh Prabhakar
Independent Director
Poonam Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shreya Dave
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raymed Labs Ltd
Summary
Raymed Labs Ltd was established in the year 1994 as a pharmaceutical company with emphasis on injectables with state of the art manufacturing facilities on Dehradun Road, Saharanpur, UP. The Company embarked on a new and exciting phase of its growth journey. As a widely operational pharmaceutical company, it proved excellence in the competitive ophthalmology industry with its robust marketing infrastructure across the geographies.Raymed created an integrated multi-technology capability to manufacture all types of formulations with innovative and advanced technologies focusing into Preservative free Ophthalmic dosage specially for Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Patient care, Various other formulations have been converted from suspension to solution which helps in the effective absorption, penetration and better patience compliance.Highly skilled technicians operate multiple manufacturing facilities with the world class technology, having ultramodern equipment and machineries for manufacturing formulations in wide range of dosage forms. All are facilities are certified with WHO-GMP, ISO 9001:2008 and various International accreditations like ANVISA-Brazil, NAFDAC-Nigeria, FDB-Ghana, PMPB-Malawi amongst others. Expanding with time the Company has a comprehensive range of over 80 products, Raymed is a trademark owner of ophthalmic solution (eye drops), antioxidant capsules and tablets.
The Raymed Labs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raymed Labs Ltd is ₹1.23 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Raymed Labs Ltd is 0 and -0.50 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raymed Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raymed Labs Ltd is ₹2.08 and ₹2.88 as of 23 Dec ‘24
Raymed Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.83%, 3 Years at 37.83%, 1 Year at 17.07%, 6 Month at 15.20%, 3 Month at 9.92% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
