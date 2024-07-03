iifl-logo-icon 1
Raymed Labs Ltd Share Price

2.88
(4.73%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.88
  • Day's High2.88
  • 52 Wk High2.88
  • Prev. Close2.75
  • Day's Low2.88
  • 52 Wk Low 2.08
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Raymed Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2.88

Prev. Close

2.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

2.88

Day's Low

2.88

52 Week's High

2.88

52 Week's Low

2.08

Book Value

-5.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Raymed Labs Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Raymed Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Raymed Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.96%

Institutions: 0.95%

Non-Institutions: 70.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Raymed Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.27

4.27

4.27

4.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.68

-6.58

-6.41

-6.33

Net Worth

-2.41

-2.31

-2.14

-2.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.08

-0.06

-0.04

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

129.2

-8.19

3.76

26.28

EBIT growth

196.15

-16.65

3.01

79.79

Net profit growth

23.59

-1.66

13.34

33.05

No Record Found

Raymed Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raymed Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ajai Goyal

Non Executive Director

Nisha Goyal

Independent Director

Harsh Prabhakar

Independent Director

Poonam Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shreya Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raymed Labs Ltd

Summary

Summary

Raymed Labs Ltd was established in the year 1994 as a pharmaceutical company with emphasis on injectables with state of the art manufacturing facilities on Dehradun Road, Saharanpur, UP. The Company embarked on a new and exciting phase of its growth journey. As a widely operational pharmaceutical company, it proved excellence in the competitive ophthalmology industry with its robust marketing infrastructure across the geographies.Raymed created an integrated multi-technology capability to manufacture all types of formulations with innovative and advanced technologies focusing into Preservative free Ophthalmic dosage specially for Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Patient care, Various other formulations have been converted from suspension to solution which helps in the effective absorption, penetration and better patience compliance.Highly skilled technicians operate multiple manufacturing facilities with the world class technology, having ultramodern equipment and machineries for manufacturing formulations in wide range of dosage forms. All are facilities are certified with WHO-GMP, ISO 9001:2008 and various International accreditations like ANVISA-Brazil, NAFDAC-Nigeria, FDB-Ghana, PMPB-Malawi amongst others. Expanding with time the Company has a comprehensive range of over 80 products, Raymed is a trademark owner of ophthalmic solution (eye drops), antioxidant capsules and tablets.
Company FAQs

What is the Raymed Labs Ltd share price today?

The Raymed Labs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raymed Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raymed Labs Ltd is ₹1.23 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raymed Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raymed Labs Ltd is 0 and -0.50 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raymed Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raymed Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raymed Labs Ltd is ₹2.08 and ₹2.88 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Raymed Labs Ltd?

Raymed Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.83%, 3 Years at 37.83%, 1 Year at 17.07%, 6 Month at 15.20%, 3 Month at 9.92% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raymed Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raymed Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.36 %
Institutions - 0.96 %
Public - 70.68 %

