Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting for Appointment of Directors Outcome of Board Meeting held for Appointment of Additional Directors

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Approval of unaudited standalone Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 september 2024 Appointment of Additional Director and Company Secretary

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RAYMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

RAYMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- change in Registered office of the Company within Local Limits

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024