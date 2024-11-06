iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raymed Labs Ltd Board Meeting

2.88
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Raymed Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting for Appointment of Directors Outcome of Board Meeting held for Appointment of Additional Directors
Board Meeting6 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Approval of unaudited standalone Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 september 2024 Appointment of Additional Director and Company Secretary Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
RAYMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024
Board Meeting24 May 202413 May 2024
RAYMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 24/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 202417 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- change in Registered office of the Company within Local Limits
Board Meeting6 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
RAYMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Approval of Unaudited Stanalone Financial Result for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 of Raymed Labs Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation , 2015 -Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Raymed Labs: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Raymed Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.