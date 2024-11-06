|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting for Appointment of Directors Outcome of Board Meeting held for Appointment of Additional Directors
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Approval of unaudited standalone Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 september 2024 Appointment of Additional Director and Company Secretary Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|RAYMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|RAYMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 24/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- change in Registered office of the Company within Local Limits
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|RAYMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Approval of Unaudited Stanalone Financial Result for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 of Raymed Labs Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation , 2015 -Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
