TO THE MEMBERS OF RCI INDUSTRIES & TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of RCI INDUSTRIES & TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2021, and the statement of profit and loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matter described in the Basisfor Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, and its loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a) Company borrowings were declared as non performing asset (NPA) during the previous year. Due to this, we have not been provided with any document confirming balances, as at March 31, 2021, for certain loans granted by financial institutions, BG Invocation liability towards banks, bill discounting liability towards banks, certain current accounts and fixed deposits held by the Company. In the absence of such balance confirmations, we cannot comment on the accuracy and completeness of these balances. The amount of these borrowings, current account balances and fixed deposits as perfinancial statement as at March 31, 2021 is Rs. 121.12 crores, Rs. 22.85 Lacs and Rs. 73.65 Lacs respectively.

b) The Company has not recognized interest expenses in its financial statement on its outstanding borrowings. The total amount of such interest expenses is Rs. 26.08 crores (approx.) for the current year and Rs. 36.54 crores (approx.) for the period April 01, 2019 to March 31, 2021. (This is an approximate amount without considering the penal interest provisions and the amount cannot be confirmed with bank levy of interest as many banks have stopped charging interest in their statement and for certain borrowings confirmation of interest amount is not available). Accordingly, loss after tax and total comprehensive loss for the year ended March 31, 2021, is lower by Rs. 26.08 crores and retained earnings as at March 31, 2021 are lower by Rs. 36.54 crores.

c) Company faces a material uncertainty related to Going Concern because of heavy losses incurred during the current and previous year. Further, the net worth of the Company has been fully eroded. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statement should therefore be drawn on liquidation basis. However, the management is confident of reviving the Company and is in discussion with Bank for restructuring of loan. Accordingly, the accompanying financial results have been prepared by the management assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the "Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the directors report, management discussion and analysis and report on corporate governance, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The directors report, management discussion and analysis and report on corporate governance are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no key audit matters to communicate.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. Except for the effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Para of our report, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. Except for the effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Para of our report, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. Except for the effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Para of our report, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements — Refer Note No. 37 to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For KRA & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.020266N) Place: Delhi Rajat Goyal Partner Date: June 30, 2021 Membership No.: 503150 UDIN: 21503150AAAAUU2371

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORTOF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Of RCI INDUSTRIES & TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets.

(b) In accordance with the phased programme for verification of fixed assets, certain items of fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(ii) Stocks of inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. The Company has a perpetual inventory system. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancy noticed on verification between the physical stock and the books stock were not material in relation to the operations of the company and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year. Consequently, clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of certain products manufactured by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government of India under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, GST, cess and any other dues, during the year, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) The were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, GST, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of dues of Income-tax, Sales-tax, Excise Duty, GST and Service Tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2021, on account of disputes with the related authorities.

Statute Nature of Dues Forum where pending Period to which amount relates Amount unpaid Goods and Service Tax Act Show Cause Notice for GST credit Director General of GST Intelligence 01.07.2017 to 31.03.2019 Rs. 214,34,49,040

(viii) The Company has defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks. The Company account has been classified as Non-Performing Asset (NPA) by all the lenders. The detail of such default is presented in the table below:

Lender Name Type of facility Loan Amount Interest Charged by the bank in statement but not booked by the Company Interest Provision on outstanding Amount Total Indian Bank Cash Credit 19,35,95,136 19,46,128 2,68,38,463 22,23,79,727 J&K Bank Cash Credit 10,67,21,389 2,20,11,928 12,87,33,317 Punjab National Bank Cash Credit 25,90,41,412 3,62,33,010 1,54,46,682 31,07,21,104 State Bank of India Cash Credit 22,70,78,214 - 4,19,12,274 26,89,90,488 South Indian Bank Cash Credit 14,56,07,747 2,70,49,858 17,26,57,605 Karur Vysya Bank Cash Credit 13,12,18,579 1,44,13,878 73,80,628 15,30,13,085 Union Bank of India Cash Credit 37,13,06,297 - 5,64,53,202 42,77,59,499 Lender Name Type of facility Loan Amount Interest Charged by the bank in statement but not booked by the Company Interest Provision on outstanding Amount Total CLIX Finance India Pvt Ltd Equipment Financing 3,45,37,755 - 62,39,618 4,07,77,373 Hero Fincorp Limited Equipment Financing 2,94,57,770 - 52,59,564 3,47,17,334 Cana Bank Factors Limited Bill Discounting 3,97,32,433 - 66,22,702 4,63,55,135 UGRO Capital Limited Supply Chain Finance 12,29,00,000 - 24,76,377 12,53,76,377 Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited Bill Discounting 1,99,92,205 - 33,42,818 2,33,35,023 Punjab National Bank Bill Discounting 2,87,39,078 - 43,44,599 3,30,83,677 SBI Global Factors Limited Bill Discounting 2,98,30,951 - 44,14,731 3,42,45,682 South Indian Bank Limited Bill Discounting 12,99,00,771 - 1,93,10,662 14,92,11,433 Corporation Bank Bill Discounting 7,83,85,060 1,23,62,657 1,34,52,626 10,42,00,343 Union Bank of India Bill Discounting 13,89,37,250 14,203 2,51,95,873 16,41,47,326 Union Bank of India BG Invocation 7,06,37,456 - 1,27,38,947 8,33,76,403 2,15,76,19,503 11,40,31,662 25,14,29,766 2,52,30,80,931

Note 1: The default is continuing till balance sheet date.

Note 2: Company has not recognized interest expenses in its financial statements for the period after the following dates:

• Cash Credit Accounts - Date of declaration of NPA by the Bank

• Equipment Financing - Since Dec19 onwards

• Bill Discounting - Due date of payment

• BG Invocation - Date of invocation of BG

Note 3: The interest expenses specified in the above table is from the period staring the date of interest default and upto 31.03.2021.

Note 4: In additional to the details specified above. in the previous financial year one operational creditor named Sizer Metals Pte Ltd. and one financial creditor named SBI Global Factors Limited have approached Insolvency and Bankruptcy court for initiating bankruptcy proceeding against the Company as per provision of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The application is still pending before the authority and no order has been initiated on same.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not availed any long term loans during the year. The Company has not made an initial public offer during the year. Consequently, clause (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid Managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, and corresponding details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year. Accordingly, requirement under clause (xiv) is not applicable to the company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, requirement under clause (xv) is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For KRA & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.020266N) Place: Delhi Rajat Goyal Partner Date: June 30, 2021 Membership No.: 503150 UDIN: 21503150AAAAUU2371

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RCI INDUSTRIES & TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 point (f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RCI INDUSTRIES & TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company") as at March 31, 2021, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.