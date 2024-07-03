Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹5.65
Prev. Close₹5.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.65
Day's Low₹5.65
52 Week's High₹7.66
52 Week's Low₹3.47
Book Value₹-81.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
15.68
15.68
15.68
63.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-137.22
-65.32
25.12
119.36
Net Worth
-121.54
-49.64
40.8
183.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
68.8
388.82
1,616.26
1,383.92
yoy growth (%)
-82.3
-75.94
16.78
20.56
Raw materials
-75.64
-440.91
-1,552.63
-1,336.95
As % of sales
109.94
113.39
96.06
96.6
Employee costs
-5.78
-9.83
-8.79
-5.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-92.24
-106.08
22.66
10.56
Depreciation
-12.46
-13.23
-4.98
-2.41
Tax paid
1.7
0.74
-7.57
-3.49
Working capital
-76.8
-56.19
5.97
49.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-82.3
-75.94
16.78
20.56
Op profit growth
-14.51
-323.83
78.26
36.87
EBIT growth
2.24
-316.23
78.39
34.93
Net profit growth
-36.44
-1,043.94
113.29
104.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
59.68
70.8
456.83
1,997.8
2,037.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.68
70.8
456.83
1,997.8
2,037.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.76
17.27
5.59
6.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajeev Gupta
Director
Mamta Gupta.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Rastogi
Independent Director
Mukesh Kumar Tyagi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd
Summary
RCI Industries & Technologies Limited was earlier incorporated as Rameshchand Industries Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 7, 1992, which later on, was changed to RCI Industries & Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2000.Head quartered in Delhi, RCI Industries & Technologies Limited is among the leading manufacturers of copper products in India. It is into the trade and manufacturing of flat and round products in copper, brass, stainless steel and special alloys. With two plants in Himachal Pradesh at Nalagarh and Baddi, it offers a wide range of customized products. It also has a global customer network with a strong presence in Middle East and African countries. Since 1992, the Company is a trader of metals and has been exporting Copper Wires incuding Annealed Copper Wire, Bunched Copper Wire Ropes and Copper Ingots, which are used in different electrical and industrial applications. Currently, RCIs product range has Round and Flat Rolled Copper and Copper Alloys. These products are widely used for variegated electrical and industrial applications in different industries, such as automobile, engineering, defense, construction, electronics, among others.In 2016, the Company acquired Devi Metal Technologies, a partnership firm engaged in manufacturing copper, brass, stainless steel strips, sheets and coils at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.The Company is further expanding and undergoing concentric and vertical diversif
Read More
The RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd is ₹8.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd is ₹3.47 and ₹7.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.02%, 3 Years at -12.44%, 1 Year at 22.22%, 6 Month at 47.76%, 3 Month at -18.63% and 1 Month at -17.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.