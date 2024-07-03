iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Share Price

5.65
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.65
  • Day's High5.65
  • 52 Wk High7.66
  • Prev. Close5.94
  • Day's Low5.65
  • 52 Wk Low 3.47
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-81.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

5.65

Prev. Close

5.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.65

Day's Low

5.65

52 Week's High

7.66

52 Week's Low

3.47

Book Value

-81.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.28%

Non-Promoter- 31.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

15.68

15.68

15.68

63.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-137.22

-65.32

25.12

119.36

Net Worth

-121.54

-49.64

40.8

183.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

68.8

388.82

1,616.26

1,383.92

yoy growth (%)

-82.3

-75.94

16.78

20.56

Raw materials

-75.64

-440.91

-1,552.63

-1,336.95

As % of sales

109.94

113.39

96.06

96.6

Employee costs

-5.78

-9.83

-8.79

-5.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-92.24

-106.08

22.66

10.56

Depreciation

-12.46

-13.23

-4.98

-2.41

Tax paid

1.7

0.74

-7.57

-3.49

Working capital

-76.8

-56.19

5.97

49.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-82.3

-75.94

16.78

20.56

Op profit growth

-14.51

-323.83

78.26

36.87

EBIT growth

2.24

-316.23

78.39

34.93

Net profit growth

-36.44

-1,043.94

113.29

104.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

59.68

70.8

456.83

1,997.8

2,037.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.68

70.8

456.83

1,997.8

2,037.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.76

17.27

5.59

6.68

View Annually Results

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajeev Gupta

Director

Mamta Gupta.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Rastogi

Independent Director

Mukesh Kumar Tyagi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd

Summary

RCI Industries & Technologies Limited was earlier incorporated as Rameshchand Industries Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 7, 1992, which later on, was changed to RCI Industries & Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2000.Head quartered in Delhi, RCI Industries & Technologies Limited is among the leading manufacturers of copper products in India. It is into the trade and manufacturing of flat and round products in copper, brass, stainless steel and special alloys. With two plants in Himachal Pradesh at Nalagarh and Baddi, it offers a wide range of customized products. It also has a global customer network with a strong presence in Middle East and African countries. Since 1992, the Company is a trader of metals and has been exporting Copper Wires incuding Annealed Copper Wire, Bunched Copper Wire Ropes and Copper Ingots, which are used in different electrical and industrial applications. Currently, RCIs product range has Round and Flat Rolled Copper and Copper Alloys. These products are widely used for variegated electrical and industrial applications in different industries, such as automobile, engineering, defense, construction, electronics, among others.In 2016, the Company acquired Devi Metal Technologies, a partnership firm engaged in manufacturing copper, brass, stainless steel strips, sheets and coils at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.The Company is further expanding and undergoing concentric and vertical diversif
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd share price today?

The RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd is ₹8.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd is ₹3.47 and ₹7.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd?

RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.02%, 3 Years at -12.44%, 1 Year at 22.22%, 6 Month at 47.76%, 3 Month at -18.63% and 1 Month at -17.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.