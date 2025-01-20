Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.5
-77.53
17.2
36.57
Op profit growth
24.46
-304.07
10.33
82.34
EBIT growth
39.08
-291.71
13.15
82.31
Net profit growth
-5.64
-607.15
-8.47
140.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-207.33
-25.81
2.84
3.01
EBIT margin
-224.04
-24.96
2.92
3.03
Net profit margin
-221.68
-36.41
1.61
2.06
RoCE
-59.78
-32.63
18.29
22.67
RoNW
-134.23
-24.61
4.35
8.53
RoA
-14.78
-11.89
2.52
3.86
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-100.12
-106.12
24.41
26.67
Dividend per share
0
0
1
0
Cash EPS
-108.15
-114.64
20.69
24.87
Book value per share
-31.99
69.28
170.64
109.73
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.07
-0.04
5.7
7.01
P/CEPS
-0.06
-0.04
6.72
7.51
P/B
-0.22
0.06
0.81
1.7
EV/EBIDTA
-1.65
-2.41
4.5
6.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
4.09
0
Tax payout
-1.07
-0.57
-18.75
-8.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
742.66
198.12
46.48
51.34
Inventory days
209.92
59.79
15.47
15.39
Creditor days
-65.91
-42.7
-18.81
-30.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4,820.5
7.17
-3.11
-3.97
Net debt / equity
-4.59
2.16
0.45
0.66
Net debt / op. profit
-1.57
-1.99
1.79
1.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-109.77
-110.79
-95.99
-95.51
Employee costs
-8.24
-2.22
-0.45
-0.32
Other costs
-189.32
-12.79
-0.7
-1.14
