RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

4.62
(-4.94%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:01:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.5

-77.53

17.2

36.57

Op profit growth

24.46

-304.07

10.33

82.34

EBIT growth

39.08

-291.71

13.15

82.31

Net profit growth

-5.64

-607.15

-8.47

140.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-207.33

-25.81

2.84

3.01

EBIT margin

-224.04

-24.96

2.92

3.03

Net profit margin

-221.68

-36.41

1.61

2.06

RoCE

-59.78

-32.63

18.29

22.67

RoNW

-134.23

-24.61

4.35

8.53

RoA

-14.78

-11.89

2.52

3.86

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-100.12

-106.12

24.41

26.67

Dividend per share

0

0

1

0

Cash EPS

-108.15

-114.64

20.69

24.87

Book value per share

-31.99

69.28

170.64

109.73

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.07

-0.04

5.7

7.01

P/CEPS

-0.06

-0.04

6.72

7.51

P/B

-0.22

0.06

0.81

1.7

EV/EBIDTA

-1.65

-2.41

4.5

6.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

4.09

0

Tax payout

-1.07

-0.57

-18.75

-8.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

742.66

198.12

46.48

51.34

Inventory days

209.92

59.79

15.47

15.39

Creditor days

-65.91

-42.7

-18.81

-30.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4,820.5

7.17

-3.11

-3.97

Net debt / equity

-4.59

2.16

0.45

0.66

Net debt / op. profit

-1.57

-1.99

1.79

1.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-109.77

-110.79

-95.99

-95.51

Employee costs

-8.24

-2.22

-0.45

-0.32

Other costs

-189.32

-12.79

-0.7

-1.14

