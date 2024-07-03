iifl-logo-icon 1
RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

5.65
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021

Gross Sales

10.43

5.69

9.24

13.36

12.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.43

5.69

9.24

13.36

12.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.01

0.17

0.02

0.01

Total Income

10.52

5.69

9.41

13.37

12.54

Total Expenditure

9.98

7.94

39.71

23.14

32.11

PBIDT

0.54

-2.24

-30.3

-9.77

-19.57

Interest

1.57

0.01

0.18

0.01

0.01

PBDT

-1.03

-2.25

-30.48

-9.78

-19.59

Depreciation

1.92

1.93

2.87

2.89

2.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.06

-0.04

-0.14

-0.21

0.4

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.9

-4.14

-33.21

-12.46

-22.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.9

-4.14

-33.21

-12.46

-22.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.9

-4.14

-33.21

-12.46

-22.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.85

-2.64

-21.19

-7.95

-14.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.68

15.68

15.68

15.68

15.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.17

-39.36

-327.92

-73.12

-156.06

PBDTM(%)

-9.87

-39.54

-329.87

-73.2

-156.22

PATM(%)

-27.8

-72.75

-359.41

-93.26

-181.25

