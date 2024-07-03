RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
10.43
5.69
9.24
13.36
12.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.43
5.69
9.24
13.36
12.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.01
0.17
0.02
0.01
Total Income
10.52
5.69
9.41
13.37
12.54
Total Expenditure
9.98
7.94
39.71
23.14
32.11
PBIDT
0.54
-2.24
-30.3
-9.77
-19.57
Interest
1.57
0.01
0.18
0.01
0.01
PBDT
-1.03
-2.25
-30.48
-9.78
-19.59
Depreciation
1.92
1.93
2.87
2.89
2.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.06
-0.04
-0.14
-0.21
0.4
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.9
-4.14
-33.21
-12.46
-22.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.9
-4.14
-33.21
-12.46
-22.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.9
-4.14
-33.21
-12.46
-22.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.85
-2.64
-21.19
-7.95
-14.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.68
15.68
15.68
15.68
15.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.17
-39.36
-327.92
-73.12
-156.06
PBDTM(%)
-9.87
-39.54
-329.87
-73.2
-156.22
PATM(%)
-27.8
-72.75
-359.41
-93.26
-181.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.