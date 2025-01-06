Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
68.8
388.82
1,616.26
1,383.92
yoy growth (%)
-82.3
-75.94
16.78
20.56
Raw materials
-75.64
-440.91
-1,552.63
-1,336.95
As % of sales
109.94
113.39
96.06
96.6
Employee costs
-5.78
-9.83
-8.79
-5.13
As % of sales
8.4
2.53
0.54
0.37
Other costs
-67.77
-32.12
-12.81
-18.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
98.51
8.26
0.79
1.31
Operating profit
-80.4
-94.05
42.01
23.57
OPM
-116.86
-24.18
2.59
1.7
Depreciation
-12.46
-13.23
-4.98
-2.41
Interest expense
-0.01
-15.87
-19.05
-12.81
Other income
0.63
17.07
4.68
2.22
Profit before tax
-92.24
-106.08
22.66
10.56
Taxes
1.7
0.74
-7.57
-3.49
Tax rate
-1.84
-0.7
-33.4
-33.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-90.54
-105.33
15.09
7.07
Exceptional items
0
-37.14
0
0
Net profit
-90.54
-142.47
15.09
7.07
yoy growth (%)
-36.44
-1,043.94
113.29
104.05
NPM
-131.6
-36.64
0.93
0.51
