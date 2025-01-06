iifl-logo-icon 1
RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

68.8

388.82

1,616.26

1,383.92

yoy growth (%)

-82.3

-75.94

16.78

20.56

Raw materials

-75.64

-440.91

-1,552.63

-1,336.95

As % of sales

109.94

113.39

96.06

96.6

Employee costs

-5.78

-9.83

-8.79

-5.13

As % of sales

8.4

2.53

0.54

0.37

Other costs

-67.77

-32.12

-12.81

-18.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

98.51

8.26

0.79

1.31

Operating profit

-80.4

-94.05

42.01

23.57

OPM

-116.86

-24.18

2.59

1.7

Depreciation

-12.46

-13.23

-4.98

-2.41

Interest expense

-0.01

-15.87

-19.05

-12.81

Other income

0.63

17.07

4.68

2.22

Profit before tax

-92.24

-106.08

22.66

10.56

Taxes

1.7

0.74

-7.57

-3.49

Tax rate

-1.84

-0.7

-33.4

-33.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-90.54

-105.33

15.09

7.07

Exceptional items

0

-37.14

0

0

Net profit

-90.54

-142.47

15.09

7.07

yoy growth (%)

-36.44

-1,043.94

113.29

104.05

NPM

-131.6

-36.64

0.93

0.51

