RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
15.68
15.68
15.68
63.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-137.22
-65.32
25.12
119.36
Net Worth
-121.54
-49.64
40.8
183.2
Minority Interest
Debt
233.54
233.16
238.07
148.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
1
1.74
Total Liabilities
112
183.52
279.87
332.96
Fixed Assets
67.97
79.68
94.78
102.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.47
16.52
16.52
7.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.16
0.93
0.23
0.22
Networking Capital
28.61
84.21
166.23
209.98
Inventories
7.93
32.03
49.41
118.4
Inventory Days
169.92
46.38
Sundry Debtors
10.81
43.79
168.71
210.33
Debtor Days
232.3
158.37
Other Current Assets
16.32
20.79
37.57
56.19
Sundry Creditors
-4.43
-9.21
-64.43
-42.43
Creditor Days
48.85
60.48
Other Current Liabilities
-2.02
-3.19
-25.03
-132.51
Cash
1.78
2.2
2.12
12.65
Total Assets
111.99
183.54
279.88
332.96
