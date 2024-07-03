RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
50.44
50.61
379.19
1,487.67
1,618.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.44
50.61
379.19
1,487.67
1,618.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.73
5.33
5.13
6.02
Total Income
50.49
51.34
384.53
1,492.8
1,624.82
Total Expenditure
80.6
108.42
445.45
1,430.92
1,578.51
PBIDT
-30.11
-57.08
-60.92
61.88
46.31
Interest
0.02
0.02
15.42
16.62
12.6
PBDT
-30.13
-57.1
-76.34
45.26
33.71
Depreciation
8.4
9.86
11
8.3
3.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
6.54
3.47
Deferred Tax
-0.09
-0.6
0.21
-0.29
-0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
-38.45
-66.36
-87.55
30.71
26.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-38.45
-66.36
-87.55
30.71
26.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-16.64
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-38.45
-66.36
-70.91
30.71
26.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-24.53
-42.33
-55.85
22.85
20.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
5
0
Equity
15.68
15.68
15.68
13.44
13.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-59.69
-112.78
-16.06
4.15
2.86
PBDTM(%)
-59.73
-112.82
-20.13
3.04
2.08
PATM(%)
-76.22
-131.12
-23.08
2.06
1.66
