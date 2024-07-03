iifl-logo-icon 1
RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5.65
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

50.44

50.61

379.19

1,487.67

1,618.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.44

50.61

379.19

1,487.67

1,618.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.73

5.33

5.13

6.02

Total Income

50.49

51.34

384.53

1,492.8

1,624.82

Total Expenditure

80.6

108.42

445.45

1,430.92

1,578.51

PBIDT

-30.11

-57.08

-60.92

61.88

46.31

Interest

0.02

0.02

15.42

16.62

12.6

PBDT

-30.13

-57.1

-76.34

45.26

33.71

Depreciation

8.4

9.86

11

8.3

3.38

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

6.54

3.47

Deferred Tax

-0.09

-0.6

0.21

-0.29

-0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

-38.45

-66.36

-87.55

30.71

26.91

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-38.45

-66.36

-87.55

30.71

26.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-16.64

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-38.45

-66.36

-70.91

30.71

26.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-24.53

-42.33

-55.85

22.85

20.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

5

0

Equity

15.68

15.68

15.68

13.44

13.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-59.69

-112.78

-16.06

4.15

2.86

PBDTM(%)

-59.73

-112.82

-20.13

3.04

2.08

PATM(%)

-76.22

-131.12

-23.08

2.06

1.66

