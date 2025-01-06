iifl-logo-icon 1
RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.65
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd

RCI Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-92.24

-106.08

22.66

10.56

Depreciation

-12.46

-13.23

-4.98

-2.41

Tax paid

1.7

0.74

-7.57

-3.49

Working capital

-76.8

-56.19

5.97

49.56

Other operating items

Operating

-179.81

-174.75

16.08

54.22

Capital expenditure

-7.85

53.96

38.03

19.03

Free cash flow

-187.66

-120.79

54.11

73.25

Equity raised

50.34

323.34

229.4

121.04

Investing

0

11.4

0.4

-0.04

Financing

23.99

127.87

29.66

125.18

Dividends paid

0

0

1.34

0

Net in cash

-113.32

341.82

314.92

319.42

