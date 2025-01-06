RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-92.24
-106.08
22.66
10.56
Depreciation
-12.46
-13.23
-4.98
-2.41
Tax paid
1.7
0.74
-7.57
-3.49
Working capital
-76.8
-56.19
5.97
49.56
Other operating items
Operating
-179.81
-174.75
16.08
54.22
Capital expenditure
-7.85
53.96
38.03
19.03
Free cash flow
-187.66
-120.79
54.11
73.25
Equity raised
50.34
323.34
229.4
121.04
Investing
0
11.4
0.4
-0.04
Financing
23.99
127.87
29.66
125.18
Dividends paid
0
0
1.34
0
Net in cash
-113.32
341.82
314.92
319.42
