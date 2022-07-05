TO,

THE MEMBERS,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 31st (Thirty First) Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the audited accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

1.FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial performance of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 is summarized below: -

(Amount in Rs. Lacs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated For the year ended 31.03.2022 For the year ended 31.03.2021 For the year ended 31.03.2022 For the year ended 31.03.2021 Revenue from Operations 5968.13 6880.22 5968.13 7079.95 Other Income 22.67 63.68 22.67 75.70 Total Income 5990.80 6943.90 5990.80 7155.65 Total Expenses 13223.69 16168.87 13180.22 23021.34 Profit/(Loss) before extraordinary items and tax (7232.89) (9224.97) (7189.42) (15865.69) Less: Tax Expenses: Current Tax Deferred Tax Minimum Alternate Tax (23.10) (170.37) (23.10) (170.37) Profit/(Loss) after yax (7209.79) (9054.60) (7166.31) (15695.33) Total other comprehensive income 19.90 11.19 28.79 (183.26) Total comprehensive loss for the year (7,189.89) (9,043.41) (7,137.53) (15,878.58) Earning per share (45.99) (57.76) (45.71) (100.12)

2.FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Standalone

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, based on standalone financial statements, the Company earned total revenue amounting to Rs. 5,990.80 Lakhs as Compared to Rs. 6943.90 Lakhs in the previous year. Loss after tax stood at Rs. 7209.79 Lakhs as against Loss after tax of Rs. 9054.60 in the previous year.

Consolidated

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, the Companys Consolidated revenue for the year ended 31st March, 2022 was Rs. 5990.80 Lakhs compared to Rs. 7,155.65 Lakhs for the period ended 31st March, 2021. The Consolidated Net Loss for the year ended 31st March, 2022 Rs. 7166.31 Lakhs compared to Net loss of Rs. 15695.32 Lakhs for the period 31st March, 2021. The Consolidated total Comprehensive loss for the year ended 31st March, 2022 was Rs. 7137.53 Lakhs compared to total comprehensive loss of Rs. 15,878.58 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2021.

Your Company has incurred heavy losses amounting to Rs. 71.37 Crores during the year 31st March, 2022. Further, the Company borrowings are being declared as Non-Performing assets (NPA) by the lenders due to non-payment of interest and principal borrowed, on dues dates.

3.SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT

The financial year 2021-22 was also affected by the Covid-19 and the 2nd and 3rd waves of the pandemic put a lot of pressure on employees as well as on Management. The global economic recovery is facing significant headwinds amid new waves of COVID-19 infections, persistent labour market challenges, lingering supply-chain challenges and rising inflationary pressures.

Your Company has incurred heavy losses amounting to Rs. 71.37 Crores during the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, which is much less than the previous year which was Rs. 158.78 crores Further, the net worth of the Company has been fully eroded.

Further, Company borrowings were declared as Non-Performing Assets (NPA) by the Bankers due to non-payment of borrowed and interest amount during the previous year. However, the management is confident of reviving the Company and is in discussion with bank restructuring of loan.

Further your company has faced severe liquidity crunch for a variety of reasons during the previous years which also affect the current financial year 2021-22. But the company is exploring all possible ways to revive back the company, which includes undertaking job work of Steels including Stainless Steel etc.

Your company has appointed Ernest and Young (EY) for exploring possibility of investors/financers to fund the stress situation.

Your Company is also taking several measures and steps to cop up from such situation with the help of its bankers by restructuring and revival plan with our lenders.

4. RESERVES & SURPLUS

The Companys reserve & surplus for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 is Rs. (25380.16) Lakhs as compared to the previous year it was Rs. (18242.60) Lakhs.

5. DIVIDEND

In view of losses incurred during the period under review, the Board of Directors does not recommend any dividend on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

6. TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

As per Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended from time to time, all the shares in respect to which dividend has remained unclaimed/unpaid for a period of seven Consecutive year or more are required to transfer in the name of IEPF, but the company is not required to transfer the said amount to the IEPF established by the Central Government for during the year under the review.

7.SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES

The Company has following Subsidiary Companies and Associate Companies as on March 31, 2022:

Sl. Name & Address of the Company No. Holding/ Subsidiary/ Associate % of Shares held Applicable Section 1. RCI World Trade Link DMCC, Dubai (U.A.E.) Subsidiary 100 2(87) 2. Ace Matrix Solutions Private Limited Associate 22 2(6) 3. Metalrod Private Limited Associate 34.27 2(6)

During the Financial year ended on March 31, 2022 the Company has two Associate Company i.e Ace Matrix Solutions Private Limited & Metalrod Private Limited.

In accordance with proviso to sub-section (3) of Section 129 of the Companies Act 2013, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/associates and the report on their performance and financial position in Form AOC-1 is annexed to the financial statements and forms part of the Annual Report, which covers the financial position of the associate Company.

In accordance with third proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report of your Company, containing therein its audited standalone and the consolidated financial statements has been placed on the website of the Company.

8.CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by the Company in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Accounting Standards and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The audited consolidated financial statements together with Auditors Report form part of the Annual Report.

The company has not consolidated the financial statement of the associates companies (viz. Metalrod Private Limited and Ace Matrix Solutions Private Limited) as the applicable accounting standard for the time being in force, exempts the consolidation of financial statement of such associates because the investment in shares of associates was acquired/ made as stock in trade and the intention of such investment was to dispose of the same in near future and further Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with first proviso to Rule 6 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 which states that in case of a company covered under sub section (3) of section 129 which is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements under Accounting Standards, it shall be sufficient if the company complies with provision of Consolidated Financial Statements provided in Schedule III of the Act and the company has duly complied with provision of Schedule III of the Act by disclosing the name of associates not consolidated and reason thereof as mentioned above.

Further, a separate statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of subsidiaries and Associates of the Company in the prescribed form AOC-1 has been disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements.

9.SHARE CAPITAL

During the Financial Year 2021-22, there was no change in the share capital of the Company.

10.LISTING

Your Companys fully paid-up equity shares continue to be listed and traded on BSE Limited (‘BSE). The said Stock Exchange has nation-wide trading terminals and hence facilitates the Shareholders/Investors of the Company in trading the Shares. The Company has paid the annual listing fee for the Financial Year 2022-23 to the said Stock Exchange.

11. DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES

The Company has admitted its Equity Shares to the depository system of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for dematerialization of shares.

As on 31st March, 2022, 1,56,73,614 Equity Shares representing 99.98% of the Equity Share Capital of the Company are in dematerialized form.

The Equity Shares of the Company are compulsorily traded in dematerialized form as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) allotted to the Company with respect to its Equity Shares is INE140B01014.

12. DEPOSITORIES

Your Company has arrangements with National Securities Depository Limited (‘NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (‘CDSL), the Depositories, for facilitating the members to trade in the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company in Dematerialized form. The Annual Custody fees for the Financial Year 2022-23 has been paid to both the Depositories.

13. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARD

During the period under the review, your Company has complied with all the provisions of Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretary of India ("ICSI") in consultation with Central Government which are mandatory to be complied by the Company.

14. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

15. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of business during the financial year 2022-23.

16. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of Annual Report.

17. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of the Section 92 (3) of Companies Act, 2013 as amended, the Annual Return of the Company is placed on the website of the Company www.rciind.com on the following link: https://www.rciind.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

18. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

i. Directors

Mr. Rajeev Gupta (DIN: 00503196) shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment. The Board hereby recommends their reappointment for approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

During the period under the review, your Board comprises of 4 Directors including 2 Independent Directors and 1 Woman Director. The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse Board in its success. The Board has also adopted the Board Diversity Policy.

The brief profile, pursuant to Regulation 36 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standards-2, of the Directors eligible for appointment/ re-appointment forms part of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Corporate Governance Report.

The Company has received necessary declaration from all the Independent Directors under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulation.

ii. Key Managerial Personnel

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) had resigned from the office with effect from 05th October, 2020 and whose position is still vacant and the company is in process to comply with the same requirement.

Mrs. Jyoti Sharma, Former Company Secretary of the Company had resigned w.e.f 28.02.2022 form the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, in her place Mrs. Priya Rastogi (Membership No. A18636 ) have joined the Company w.e.f 06.05.2022

In compliance with the requirements of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Rajeev Gupta, Managing Director and Chairman and Mrs. Priya Rastogi, Company Secretary of the Company are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

19. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(e) and Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Policy on appointment of Board members including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and the Policy on remuneration of Directors, KMP and other employees is attached as ‘ANNEXURE-1 to this Report.

It is thereby, affirmed that remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Management Personnel and other employees is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

20. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

As on March 31, 2022, the total numbers of employees on the records of the Company were 119. The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, along with statement showing names and other particulars of the top 10 employees in terms of remuneration drawn is annexed to this report as ‘ANNEXURE-2.

21. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR), 2015, the Board, in consultation with its Nomination & Remuneration Committee, has formulated a framework containing, inter-alia, the criteria for performance evaluation of the entire Board of the Company, its Committees and Individual Directors, including Independent Directors.

A structured questionnaire has been prepared, covering various aspects of the functioning of the Board and its Committee, such as, adequacy of the constitution and composition of the Board and its Committees, matters addressed in the Board and Committee meetings, processes followed at the meeting, Boards focus, regulatory compliances and Corporate Governance, etc.

Similarly, for evaluation of Individual Directors performance, the questionnaire covers various aspects like his/ her profile, contribution in Board and Committee meetings, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations, regulatory compliances and governance, etc. Board members had submitted their response on a scale of 5 (excellent) - 1 (poor) for evaluating the entire Board, respective Committees of which they are members and of their peer Board members, including Chairman of the Board. The Independent Directors had met separately without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and the members of management and discussed, inter-alia, the performance of non-Independent Directors and Board as a whole and the performance of the Chairman of the Company after taking into consideration the views of executive and Non-Executive Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has also carried out evaluation of every Directors performance. The performance evaluation of all the Independent Directors have been done by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. On the basis of performance evaluation done by the Board, it shall be determined whether to extend or continue their term of appointment, whenever the respective term expires.

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

22. FAMTMARTZATTQN PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company conducts Familiarization Program for the Independent Directors to enable them to familiarize with the Company, its management and its operations so as to gain a clear understanding of their roles, rights and responsibilities for the purpose of contributing significantly towards the growth of the Company. They are given full opportunity to interact with senior management personnel and are provided with all the documents required and/or sought by them to have a good understanding of the Company, its business model and various operations and the industry, it is a part.

The Policy on Familiarization Program for Independent Directors is also available on the Companys website www.rciind.com under the weblink https://www.rciind.com/about-us/management- team/familiarisation-programme-for-independent-directors/

Further, at the time of appointment of an Independent Director, the Company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining their duties and responsibilities as a director.

23. MEETING OF THE BOARD

The Board met 8 times during the Financial Year 2021-22, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations.

24. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Companys Board has the following Committees:

(i) Audit Committee

(ii) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

(iii) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

(iv) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Details of the constitution of these Committees, which are in accordance with regulatory requirements, have been uploaded on the website of the Company viz. www.rciind.com. A detailed note on the Board and its Committees is provided under the Report on Corporate Governance section.

(i) Audit Committee

The Board has constituted an Audit Committee, which comprises Mr. Mukesh Kumar Tyagi, Chairman (Independent Director), Mr. Rajeev Gupta, Managing Director and Mr. Ritesh Kumar, Independent Director as the Members during the period under the review. The Board of Directors has accepted all the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

25.SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provision of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the company had appointed M/s Kiran & Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2021-22. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed as ANNEXURE-3.

No fraud has been reported by the Secretarial Auditors under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

The Board has re-appointed M/s. Kiran & Associates, Company Secretaries in practice as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2022-23.

26.SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 M/s Kiran & Associates, Company Secretaries in practice has undertaken the Secretarial Compliance Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Report of the Secretarial Compliance Report in prescribed format for the period ended 31st March, 2022 is annexed as ‘ANNEXURE-4 to the Report.

27. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

A brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company and the related details for the period 2021-22 are set out in "ANNEXURE 5" of this report as per the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. The Composition of CSR committee and other related details are provided in the Corporate Governance section, forming part of this Report. The policy is available on the website of the Company (www.rciind.com).

28. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

None of the transactions with related parties fall under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. All transactions with related parties entered during the year were in the Ordinary Course of Business and on Arms Length and duly approved by Audit Committee of the company. The company has not entered into any transaction of a material nature with any of the related parties which are in conflict with the interest of the company.

However, as required under Companies Act, 2013 the details of related party transactions are disclosed in prescribed Form No. AOC - 2 which is attached as ANNEXURE-6.

Also, you may refer to Related Party transactions in Note No 32 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

29. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance refers to a set of systems, procedures and practices which ensure that the company is managed in the best interest of all corporate stakeholders i.e. shareholders, employees, suppliers, customers and society in general. Fundamentals of Corporate Governance include transparency, accountability and independence.

Your Company views Corporate Governance more as a way of business life than a mere legal obligation. The Company has adopted various practices of governance confirming to highest ethical and responsible standard of business, globally benchmarked. Strong and effective implementation of governance practices in the Company have been rewarded in terms of improved share valuations, stakeholders confidence, market capitalization, etc.

A certificate from Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance, as stipulated under Schedule V of the Listing Regulations is annexed as ANNEXURE-7 and forms part of this Report.

30. AUDITORS

At 27th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 20th July, 2018, M/s. KRA & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 020266N) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of 27th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2023.

Your Company has received a letter from M/s. KRA & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 020266N) to the effect that their appointment, if made, would be under the second and third proviso to Section 139 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified within the meaning of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4(1) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

The Audit Report given by M/s. KRA & Co. for the financial year 2021-22, forms part of this Annual Report. The report of Statutory Auditor forming part of this Annual report are with qualified opinion and remarks during the period under the review.

Board Comment on Qualified opinion, during the previous year, our company were declared as nonperforming assets (NPA) due to non-payment. However, the management is confident of reviving the Company and is in discussion with Bank for restructuring of loan. Company having Government orders and in strong prediction to get new Government orders. Still your company is going concern and confident about the smooth functioning of the business of the Company.

31.INTERNAL AUDITORS

M/s Kiran & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary performs the duties of internal auditors of the Company and their report is reviewed by the audit committee from time to time.

COST AUDITOR

M/s Cheena & Associates (Membership No. 29419) Practicing Cost Accountant have been reappointed to audit the cost records of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23 for conducting the audit of the cost records of the Company.

32. RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT

As per the directive of Securities and Exchange Board of India, M/s Gaurav Shah & Associates, Company Secretaries, Rajasthan undertook the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit on a quarterly basis. The purpose of the audit is to reconcile the total number of shares held in National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and in physical form with the respect to admitted, issued and paid-up capital of the Company.

33. CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, there is no change in situation of the Registered office of the Company

34. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM

The Board has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy (Vigil Mechanism) to provide opportunity to Directors/Employees/Stakeholders of the Company to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud of any Director and/or Employee of the Company or any violation of the Code of Conduct.

Further during the year under review, no case was reported under the Vigil Mechanism.

35. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies act, 2013 form part of the notes to the financial statements provided in the Annual Report.

36. BORROWINGS AND DEBT SERVICING

The Company borrowings are being declared as Non-Performing Assets (NPA) by the lenders due to non-payments of interest and borrowed amount as Company has incurred heavy losses during the year ended on 31st March, 2022.

37. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has neither invited nor accepted any public deposit under chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

38.SEXUAL HARASSMENT

The Company has zero tolerance for Sexual Harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on prevention of Sexual Harassment in line with the provisions of ‘The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. There was no complaint on sexual harassment during the year under review.

39.SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER

No significant or material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future. However, Company has received Show Cause Notice from GST Intelligence, Gurugram Zonal Unit during the previous year and the matter is in court.

40. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR.

During the FY 2021-22, Union bank of India has approached Insolvency and Bankruptcy court for initiating bankruptcy proceeding against the company as per the provision of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, matter registered on 08-03-2022.

41. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

Conservation of Energy

Your Company, being a manufacturer, trader and exporter of Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metal products, requires minimal energy consumption and every endeavor is made to ensure optimal use of energy, avoid wastages and conserve energy as far as possible.

Technology Absorption

In its endeavor to deliver the best to its customers, clients and business partners, your Company is constantly active in harnessing and tapping the latest and best technology in the industry.

Foreign Exchange Earning & Outgo

Particulars of Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo during the financial year is mentioned in the financial accounts forming part of the Annual Report.

42. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, the Directors confirm:

a. That in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed and no material departures have been made from the same;

b. That they had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently, and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c. That they had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. That they had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. That they had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f. That they had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

43.RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM & INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

Your Company has an effective internal control and risk mitigation system, which is constantly assessed and strengthened with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and which ensures that all the assets of the Company are safeguarded and protected against any loss and that all the transactions are properly authorized and recorded. The Company has laid down procedures to inform audit committee and board about the risk assessment and mitigation procedures, to ensure that the management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework. The internal control systems of your Company ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and those transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

Your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Based on internal financial control framework and compliance systems established in the Company, the work performed by statutory, internal and secretarial auditors and reviews performed by the management and/or relevant Audit and other Committees of the Board, your Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2021-22. During the year, no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

Properly documented policies, guidelines and procedures are laid down for this purpose. The internal control system has been designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial and other statements and for maintaining accountability of assets.

The Company also has an Audit Committee, presently comprising of 3 (three) Members i.e. professionally qualified Directors, who interact with the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and Auditees in dealing with matters within its terms of reference. The Committee inter alia deals with accounting matters, financial reporting and internal controls which also periodically reviews the Risk Management Process.

44.INSIDER TRADING CODE

In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (‘the PIT Regulations) on prevention of insider trading, your Company had instituted a comprehensive Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders. The said Code lays down guidelines, which advise Insiders on the procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made in dealing with the shares of the Company and cautions them on consequences of non-compliances.

Your Company has further put in place a Code of practices and procedures of fair disclosures of unpublished price sensitive information. Both the aforesaid Codes are in line with the PIT Regulations.

45.INDUSTRIAL OPERATIONS

The Company maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to remain at the leadership position in the industry. It has taken various steps to improve productivity across the organization.

46.INVESTOR RELATIONS

Your Company always endeavours to promptly respond to shareholders requests/grievances. Each and every issue raised by the shareholders is taken up with utmost priority and every effort is made to resolve the same at the earliest. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board periodically reviews the status of the redressal of investors grievances.

47. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations, may constitute ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations and actual results might differ.

48. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. Your directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and workers.