RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

2021-22 (FY2022) continued to be dominated by Covid. In India, the second wave proved far more deadly than the first. After a late start, the roll-out of vaccines began in earnest. The nation-wide vaccination programme has been a great success. In fact, the vaccination drive played no mean a role in minimising the effects of the third wave. The economy, too, was not locked down as in the first wave. Consequently, the negative impact on GDP was less than anticipated.

Russias invasion of Ukraine and its effects on commodity markets, supply chains, inflation, and financial conditions have steepened the slowdown in global growth. One key risk to the outlook is the possibility of high global inflation accompanied by tepid growth, reminiscent of the stagflation of the 1970s. This could eventually result in a sharp tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies, which could lead to financial stress in some emerging market and developing economies. A forceful and wide-ranging policy response is required to boost growth, bolster macroeconomic frameworks, reduce financial vulnerabilities, and support vulnerable groups.

Spillovers from Russias invasion of Ukraine are hastening the deceleration of global economic activity, which is now expected to slow to 2.9 percent in 2022. The war is leading to high commodity prices, adding to supply disruptions, exacerbating inflation, contributing to tighter financial conditions, magnifying financial vulnerability, and heightening policy uncertainty. The Russian Federations invasion of Ukraine has disrupted global energy markets and damaged the global economy.

Global GDP Growth

INDIAN ECONOMY OVERVIEW

The Indian economy has fully recovered to the pre-pandemic real GDP level of 2019-20, according to the provisional estimates of GDP released on May 31, 2022. Real GDP growth in FY 2021-22 stands at 8.7%, which is 1.5% higher than the real GDP in FY 2019-20. These figures are associated with stronger growth momentum, indicating increased economic demand. The investment rate in the fourth quarter increased to its highest level in the previous nine quarters. Moreover, capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector rose in the fourth quarter, as against the third quarter, implying a build-up in demand, which is consistent with the growth objectives of the Indian economy.

Future capital spending of the government in the Indian economy is expected to be supported by factors such as tax buoyancy, streamlined tax system, thorough assessment and rationalisation of the tariff structure and digitisation of tax filing. In the medium term, an increase in capital spending on infrastructure and asset-building projects is set to increase growth multipliers. Furthermore, revival in monsoon and Kharif sowing helped the agriculture sector gain momentum. As of July 11, 2022, the South-West monsoon has covered the entire country, resulting in 7% higher rainfall than the normal level.

India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers globally over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships.

Indian GDP Growth

GLOBAL COPPER INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

Global copper mining production is forecast to increase by 7.8 per cent this year due to a slew of new projects coming online and low base effects due to Covid pandemic lockdowns resulting in lower output last year, according to Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (FSCRIR). In a commentary on "Global Copper Mining Outlook", FSCRIR said the new projects that go on stream this year would keep production strong the next few years, supported by rising copper prices and demand. Copper prices have gained over 21 per cent this year, though they are off from the record highs seen in May. On the London Metal Exchange, coppers three-month contract ended at $9,405 a tonne on Wednesday, with the metals cash price being $9,385. On May 6, copper three- month contracts surged to a record $10,724.5 a tonne before paring gains on slowing profit growth in Chinese industrial firms. Costlier raw materials have squeezed profits for these companies.

FSCRIR said that Australia and Canada would see most new projects being launched, followed by the US, Peru and Chile. In addition, Chile will see most of the expansion in the copper projects.

Regarding the rise in production, Perus mine output is forecast to increase by 20 per cent this year due to the new projects and last years low base effect. Last year, its production declined 12.5 per cent compared with the 2.5 million tonnes (mt) output in 2019. The Fitch Solutions research body said that multinational miners will continue investing in Peru, which has 10 per cent of the known reserves, due to ample mine reserves, lower costs, and a favourable regulatory environment. "We believe there is still room for growth through further exploration... Based on Perus geography, we believe that there is further upside left in Peru for years to come," FSCRIR said.

China will continue to play "an increasingly important role" in the Peru copper sector. Chinese firms will make up 17.2 per cent of the total investment in that country over the next decade. However, copper mines ran the risk of "elevated levels of unrest" resulting from the political risk that might have an indirect impact on mining, it said.

Congo will be another country that will attract significant Chinese investment, particularly after joining Beijings belt and road initiative in December last year. China would also look at investing in Zambian mines, the research body said. FSCRIR said that Chile has attracted a considerable amount of investments in copper mining in recent years and will begin to pay off in the next few years.

However, the South American nation faces a long-term risk of decline in average ore grades, which would necessitate mining a higher amount of ores. Though Chile faced unrest due to protests, it added that stability was expected to return to the nation in the long-term.

INDIAN COPPER INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

Indian Industrial Production was restricted by one of the worlds strictest COVID-19 lockdowns in Q1 FY 2020-21 and improved gradually thereafter. On a yearly basis, domestic demand reduced by 24% to 566 KT in FY 2020-21 from 750KT in FY 2019-20.

On the raw material side, copper mines production was almost flat, with only 01.% growth in copper concentrate production globally in CY 2020 compared to the previous year. This was on account of multiple issue faced by the mining industry including COVID-19 disruptions, local community issues in some South American countries, drop -in copper grade in some large global mines.

Copper finds widespread use in a wide range of application in all major sectors namely, construction, electric & electronic products, industrial machinery & equipment, transportation equipment & consumer and general products.

At present, the demand for copper minerals in the country for primary copper production is met through two sources i.e. copper ore mined from indigenous mines and imported concentrates. The indigenous mining activity among the primary copper producers is limited to only Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL). The other primary copper producers in the private sector import the required mineral in the form of concentrate.

Currently, three major players dominate the Indian Copper Industry. Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) in Public Sector, M/s Hindalco Industries and M/s Sterlite Industries in Private Sector. HCL is the only vertically integrated copper producer in the country, while M/s Hindalco Industries at Dahej in Gujarat and M/s Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu (closure order issued to Vedanta Smelter/ refinery plant by Tamil Nadu government in May2018) have set up port-based smelting and refining plants.

Current year production of copper are as under:

Company Existing capacity Cumulative Production (up to March, 2022) Cum. Actual Production up to March, 2021 Target Actual NALCO 4.60 4.60 4.60 4.18 BALCO 5.70 5.80 5.80 5.68 HINDALCO* 13.46 12.84 12.94 12.28 VEDANTA LTD 17.50 16.81 16.78 13.72 Total 41.26 40.05 40.12 35.86

GLOBAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

It would not be an exaggeration to call copper the new oil.

The advent of EVs and new-age batteries means the need for far more copper. According to a Copper Development Association report, hybrid electrical vehicles (which run on batteries and gasoline engines) will require 85 pounds of copper.

In comparison, plug-in-hybrid vehicles will need 132 pounds and battery electric vehicles, which run only on batteries, 183 pounds of copper compared to 18-49 pounds for a petrol engine car.

The India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) projects that the Indian EV market growing at a CAGR of 36 per cent till 2026 and the EV battery market at 30 per cent CAGR during the same period.

Yet, India will need to import more copper, resulting in higher outgo of precious foreign exchange. According to the Commerce Ministry, India earned a net foreign exchange of $1.1 billion on the export of copper in 2017-18. However, after the shutdown of Sterlite Coppers smelter plant in May 2018, India has been seeing a net foreign exchange outflow of $1.2 billion on rising imports. Additionally, there will be a higher demand for copper in the EV ecosystem, especially in the charging stations. While the charger itself does not have much copper in it, the wires used to connect the charger to the electrical panel and the charging cables use copper.

The electrical conductivity, easy solderability and mechanical toughness make copper wire an ideal choice for solar panels and solar technology. On average, solar energy systems use up to 5.5 tonnes of copper per MW because these wires can be used for all wiring, cabling and heat exchanger requirements.

Indias ambitious target of generating 450 GW of renewable power — solar and wind — will require a lot of copper.

Globally wind turbines are fast emerging as one of the most environment-friendly renewable energy applications. Investments in large-scale wind power projects are rising as a result. Indias total wind power generation capacity is expected to reach 170 GW by the end of 2022.

The suitability of copper with its requisite flexibility, strength and durability for wind turbines to withstand such harsh conditions without any degradation of functionality is a well-established fact today.

Additionally, smart grids, with built-in electronic hardware and automated software, are the future - as far as efficient energy storage is concerned. Not surprisingly, global investments in intelligent grids are growing at an impressive pace, with modular switchgear being produced on a scale.

The global copper market, valued at $2,30,050 million in 2020, is expected to touch $3,25,860 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1 per cent, according to the Global Copper Market Research report.

Hence, long-term prospects for copper remain bullish. Moreover, JP Morgan says that efforts to decarbonise the economy will account for more than 40 per cent of overall demand growth next year in the 25-million-tonne market.

Similarly, copper prices are expected to stay firm, with Bank of America predicting an average $9,813 per tonne in 2022 and $8,375 a tonne in 2023. Goldman Sachs predicts that copper prices could average $11,875 per tonne in 2022, $12,000 in 2023, $14,000 in 2024 and $15,000 in 2025.

Growing Demand for Electrical and Electronics Segment

• Copper is being used for many applications due to its properties. Electronic applications of copper are wires and cables, dynamos, transformers, motors, electromagnets, switches, communication cables, residential electrical circuits, etc.

• Recently, the growth of electric vehicles increased the demand for copper. Foils, stators, rotors, shaft heads, hollow wires, and motors are used in electrical vehicles consisting of heavy copper.

• According to JEITA ( Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association), the total global production by the electronics and IT industries was expected to rise by 11% Y- o-Y in 2021 to reach USD 3,360.2 billion. Thus, this factor is excepted to increase the demand for copper materials used in the electronics segment.

• In North America, especially in the United States, the electronics industry is expected to grow moderately. An increase in the demand for new technological products is expected to help market expansion in the future.

INDIAN ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

The year 2021 experienced demand recovery for aluminium in most major markets across the world, with usage increased from 86.9 million tonnes in 2020 to 93.5 million tonnes. But now with the onset of 2022, time to look forward to what is in store this year, which is why the AlCircle team has come up with a new report on "Global Aluminium Industry Outlook 2022."

The team has projected in the report that aluminium demand will progress in 2022 but at a slower rate from last year. In contrast to 7.6% growth rate in 2021, aluminium demand is estimated to increase by about 3.3 per cent to reach 96.6 million tonnes by the year-end. On the other hand, as supply is concerned, it is likely to remain tight throughout 2022, with limited capacity additions in China and elsewhere in the world.

In the upstream sector, global bauxite output is expected to grow by about 1.6% to come in at 383 million tonnes in 2022, supported by new projects and expansion plans in leading producing countries like Australia, Guinea, and Indonesia. Demand for alumina and alumina prices is expected to be positively influenced by the growing demand for primary aluminium in 2022.

In 2022, primary aluminium demand is likely to be driven by the transport sector at 9.8 per cent, followed by the packaging sector at 7.2%, as mentioned in the report. (Global Aluminium Industry Outlook 2022 (alcircle.com))

Needless to say that the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns resulted in a major setback for the aluminium industry across the world in the last fiscal year. India was no exception but to witness slow business and industry activities, both in Q1 and Q2 of FY2020-21. According to the market data, domestic aluminium consumption declined by about 15%, with downstream products import shrank by almost 19 per cent throughout the year. Amid this impeding market condition, it is of an utmost importance to analyse the future trend of the industry in order to plan for growth, expansion and investment accordingly.

With such an objective, AlCircle has brought to you a new report on "Outlook for the Indian Aluminium Industry - In-depth industry analysis & forecast to 2026-27".

AlCircle research has estimated that aluminium usage in India is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the next five years to reach 4.84 million tonnes by 2026-27. Electrical and electronics is expected to dominate the market by consuming around 1.69 million tonnes of the metal by the said year. The usage of aluminium by the transportation sector is set to grow at about 7.2% per annum to reach 1.37 million tonnes by 2026-27.

This new report of AlCircle has not only cumulated the broad overview of the potential market trend in the next five years but has also evaluated the in-depth course of the industry vertical wise. The reported has offered strategic information to planners and decision makers enabling them to explore investment opportunities in the country.

ABOUT RCI Industries & Technologies

Head quartered in Delhi, it is among the leading manufacturers of copper products in India. The Company is into the trade and manufacturing of flat and round products in copper, brass, stainless steel and special alloys. With one plant in Himachal Pradesh at Baddi, RCI offers a wide range of customized products. The Company has a global customer network with a strong presence in Middle East and African countries. It caters to a diverse customer portfolio of traders and manufacturers.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The Company is in the business of manufacturing, trading and exporting Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metal products. The Company achieved a turnover of Rs. 5968.13 lakhs in FY 2021-22.

The consolidated performance of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, is as follows:

Total revenue from operations at Rs. 5968.13/-lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022, as against Rs. 6880.22/- Lakhs for the corresponding previous period, on account of decrease revenues from operational due to COVID pandemic.

The Profit/(loss) after tax were Rs. (7189.89) /- lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022, as against loss after tax Rs. (9043.41)/- Lakhs for the corresponding previous period.

The EPS (Earning Per Share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 was Rs. (45.99) for a face value of Rs 10 per share, as against Rs. (57.76) for the corresponding previous period.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company faces the following Risks and Concerns:

Economic Risk

A part of business is substantially dependent on the prevailing global economic conditions. Factors that may adversely affect the global economy and in turn Indias economic growth, that could affect the demand for copper and other non ferrous and ferrous metal products include slowdown in the rate of infrastructure development, inflation, changes in tax, trade, fiscal and monetary policies, scarcity of credit etc. However, given that our key drivers for demand are fast growing segments like Electrical, Transport, General Engineering and Consumer Durables combined with growth in global EXIM traffic and current prevailing trend of falling copper prices, we do not expect this risk to affect our business.

Competition Risk

This risk arises from more players wanting a share in the same pie. Like in most other industries, opportunity brings with itself competition. We face different levels of competition in each product segment, from domestic as well as multinational companies. However, RCI has established strong brand goodwill in the market and a strong foothold in a wide spectrum of non ferrous and ferrous products. We are one of leading copper product manufacturers and traders in India. Our wide network across the globe helps us generate higher volumes and negotiate competitive pricing. We have built a strong relationship with key industry suppliers and traders and as a result are able to obtain competitive commercial terms and operational advantages. We also counter this risk with the quality of our products, our customer-centric approach and our ability to innovate customer specific solutions, focusing on pricing and aggressive marketing strategy, disciplined and time bound order executions, coupled with prudent financial and human resources management and better control over costs. Thus, we do not expect to be significantly affected by this risk.

Trade Risk

Our business can be affected by the rise and fall in the levels of price and import of copper in the country. As per a Bloomberg report, in 2017 alone, 62,000 fewer tones of copper will come to market than previously expected. Global copper demand may continue to grow at a moderate pace as China, which accounted for 45% of global demand in 2015, transitions toward an economy driven by domestic consumer spending rather than government infrastructure investment. Given the projected growth in the Indian economy and expected recovery in global trade, rising spending in the infrastructure and manufacturing space and increasing per capita and disposable income, it is estimated that demand for goods will continue to rise steadily. The Company is further reducing its dependence on global EXIM trade by shifting focus from trading to manufacturing. Thus, we believe we have adequate mitigation in place for trade risk.

Regulatory Risk

If we are unable to obtain required approvals and licenses in a timely manner, our business and operations may be adversely affected. We require certain approvals, licenses, registrations and permissions for operating and expanding capacities at our plants. Also, some of the new value-added product segments that the Company plans to enter require Government approval. We may encounter delays in obtaining these requisite approvals, or may not be able to obtain such approvals at all, which may have an adverse effect on our revenues. However, the Government has come up with a number of initiatives to boost the sector. The estimated copper usage growth is expected to increase as the Government has put in process various initiatives such as Housing for All, Make in India and smart cities to name few. As all industry predictions suggest that this will be the trend in the future as well and given our own experience in obtaining such permissions, we do not expect this risk to affect us materially in the coming years.

Liability Risk

This risk refers to our liability arising from any damage to products, equipment, plant & machinery, life and third parties which may adversely affect our business. The Company attempts to mitigate this risk through contractual obligations and insurance policies.

Execution Risk

The Company has undertaken number of orders in the last year and several more are in the pipeline. Order execution is largely dependent upon sourcing of raw materials and timely manufacturing. Any delay in project implementation can impact revenue and profit for that period. Our implementation schedules are in line with the plans. Emergency and contingency plans are in place to prevent or minimize business interruptions. Therefore, we do not expect this risk to affect us materially in the future. Concerns like soaring copper and other metal prices, an unfavourable tax structure, infrastructure bottle-necks, retaining talent and unprecedented natural and man-made disasters and political/social turmoil which may affect our business, remain. However, these are threats faced by the entire industry. With superior methodologies and improved processes and systems, the Company is well positioned to lead a high growth path.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

COPPER Strength Weakness Opportunities Threat • A balanced portfolio of revenue streams to tide hrough volatile market • Import dependence for Copper concentrate supplies • Immense headroom for growth due to lower consumption vs global average • Mine disruptions Duties & FTAs - trade policies • Secured concentrate supply via long term contracts with miners • Increased focused on VAP

INDIA ALUMINIUM

Strength Weakness Opportunities Threat • Integrated business model generating healthy cash flows • Import dependence for Copper concentrate supplies • Immense headroom for growth due to lower consumption vs global average • Mine disruptions Duties & FTAs - trade policies • The dominant player in India across upstream and downstream • Utkal - among the worlds most economical and efficient Alumina producers; capacity expansion of 500 Kt in progress and Utkal capacity to reach 2.0 Mt • Increased focused on Value Added Products (VAP) to be further de-linked to the global aluminium prices.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY

The Companies Act, 2013 re-emphasizes the need for an effective Internal Financial Control system in the Company. The system should be designed and operated effectively. Rule 8(5)(viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires the information regarding adequacy of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements to be disclosed in the Boards report. To ensure effective Internal Financial Controls the Company has laid down the following measures:

^ The Company has a comprehensive risk management framework

^ RCI Industries & Technologies Limited has in place a well-defined Whistle Blower Policy/ Vigil Mechanism

^ RCI Industries and Technologies Limited has a system of Internal Business Reviews

All departmental heads discuss their business issues and future plans in monthly review meetings. They review their achievements in quarterly review meetings. Specialized issues like investments, property, FOREX are discussed in their respective Internal Committee meetings. The Company has a proper and adequate internal control system to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and those transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The internal control is exercised through documented policies, guidelines and procedures. It is supplemented by an extensive program of internal audits conducted by in house trained personnel.

The audit observations and corrective action taken thereon are periodically reviewed by the audit committee to ensure effectiveness of the internal control system. The internal control is designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data, and for maintaining accountability of persons.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Companys HR philosophy is to establish and build a high performing organization, where each individual is motivated to perform to the fullest capacity to contribute to developing and achieving individual excellence and departmental objectives and continuously improve performance to realize the full potential of our personnel.

As on March 31, 2022, the Company had a workforce of 119 people on rolls.

OUTLOOK

The Company constantly endeavors to improve the quality of its products to secure an increased number of orders at competitive rates. On account of bulk orders and bargain power, the Company is able to quote better rates and maintain high quality of products. However, copper industry needs great support from the government as it is going through a difficult phase due to slow down in global market and increasing competition from imports.

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India. Please refer Directors Report in this respect.