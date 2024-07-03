RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd Summary

RCI Industries & Technologies Limited was earlier incorporated as Rameshchand Industries Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 7, 1992, which later on, was changed to RCI Industries & Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2000.Head quartered in Delhi, RCI Industries & Technologies Limited is among the leading manufacturers of copper products in India. It is into the trade and manufacturing of flat and round products in copper, brass, stainless steel and special alloys. With two plants in Himachal Pradesh at Nalagarh and Baddi, it offers a wide range of customized products. It also has a global customer network with a strong presence in Middle East and African countries. Since 1992, the Company is a trader of metals and has been exporting Copper Wires incuding Annealed Copper Wire, Bunched Copper Wire Ropes and Copper Ingots, which are used in different electrical and industrial applications. Currently, RCIs product range has Round and Flat Rolled Copper and Copper Alloys. These products are widely used for variegated electrical and industrial applications in different industries, such as automobile, engineering, defense, construction, electronics, among others.In 2016, the Company acquired Devi Metal Technologies, a partnership firm engaged in manufacturing copper, brass, stainless steel strips, sheets and coils at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.The Company is further expanding and undergoing concentric and vertical diversification by adding Copper Cables(Rikayaa) and Aluminum Foils to its product portfolio. Rikayaa is the consumer arm of the Company. After capturing the imagination of industrial market, the Company is ready to capture the fancy of consumer market with Rikayaa - range of Copper Cables manufacture and engineered RCIs world class manufactures.