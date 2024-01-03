Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
15,750
|120.1
|16,661.63
|147.88
|0.48
|710.81
|2,546.89
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,490.5
|66.81
|10,068.48
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,500
|131.23
|9,177.29
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,053.35
|43.53
|5,683.21
|31.37
|0.35
|170.87
|273.67
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
865.6
|101.26
|4,940.83
|12.69
|0
|103.95
|80.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.