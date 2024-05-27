To

The Members of

REAL ECO-ENERGY LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. I have audited the accompanying Ind AS standalone financial statements of REAL ECO-ENERGY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ("the Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. My responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of my report. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the rules thereunder, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion on the standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in my professional judgment, were of most significance in my audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of my audit of the standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming my opinion thereon, and I do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no key audit matters to communicate.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone Financial Statements and my auditors report thereon.

6. My opinion on the standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with my audit of the standalone Financial Statements, my responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial Statements or my knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work I have performed, I conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; I am required to report that fact. I have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Financial Statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. I also:

12.1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

12.2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) the Act, I am also responsible for expressing my opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

12.3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by themanagement.

12.4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I am required to draw attention in my auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

12.5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. I communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit.

14. I also provide those charged with governance with a statement that I have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, I determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. I describe these matters in my auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, I determine that a matter should not be communicated in my report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, I give in the "Annexure A"a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, I report that:

17.1. I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of my audit.

17.2. In my opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from my examination of those books for the matters stated in the paragraph 18.8 below, on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

17.3. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

17.4. In my opinion, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

17.5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

17.6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone

Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to my separate Report on internal financials control over financials reporting as per Annexure-2; and 17.7. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

17.8. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 17.2 above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 18.8 below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

18. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me:

18.1. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

18.2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

18.3. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

18.4. The management has represented that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on reasonable audit procedures adopted by me, nothing has come to my notice that such representation contains any material misstatement.

18.5. The management has represented that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on reasonable audit procedures adopted by me, nothing has come to my notice that such representation contains any material misstatement.

18.6. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my notice that has caused me to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

18.7. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, no dividend has been declared and / or paid during the year by the Company.

18.8. Based on my examination which included test checks and information given to me, the

Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares, hence I am unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For N.S. NANAVATI & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN: 134235W (CA NITESH SHIRISHCHANDRA NANAVATI) Proprietor Date: 27.05.2024 Membership No.: 143769 Place: Ahmedabad UDIN: 24143769BKFPCG2948

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure as referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, I report that:

I. In respect of Fixed Assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. The depreciation is provided at the rate prescribed under Companies Act, 2013.

b. The company does not have any intangible asset. Accordingly reporting under clause (1)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. As per the information and explanations given to me, all the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular program of verification which, in my opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies are noticed on such verification.

d. The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company.

e. No proceedings were initiated/not pending against the company for holding Benami properties under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules" made there under.

f. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of my commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

II. In respect of Inventory:

a. The Company has maintained proper records of inventories.

b. As explained to me, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In my opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. As informed to me there are no material discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records and any discrepancies found has been properly dealt within the books of accounts.

c. The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees at any point of time during the year accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company.

III. During the year, the company has not made investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties hence clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) is not applicable to the company.

IV. The Company has not granted loans or provided guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”). The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

V. According to the information and explanation given to me, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable to the company.

VI. According to the information and explanation given to me, the maintenance of cost records under sub-section 1 of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 is not mandatory to the company.

VII. a. According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to me there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to me and documents provided to me, except mentioned otherwise there are no other disputed dues of Goods and Service Tax, income tax, sales tax, duty of excise, service tax and value added tax, duty of customs, duty of Excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

c. Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of any dispute are Nil.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to me, no such transactions were observed which were not recorded in books of accounts but have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under Income Tax Act, 1961 and there is no previously unrecorded income in the books of account of the company.

IX. According to the information and explanations given to me, I am of the opinion that:

a. The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The company has not availed any term loan therefore question of application of term loan does not arise.

d. On overall examination of standalone financial statement of the company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facia, not been used for long term purpose during the year. e. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, Joint Venture, Associates Companies.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, Joint Venture, Associates Companies.

X. a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence question of application of fund does not arise.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI. a. According to the information and explanations given to me, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by me in Form ADT4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. I have taken into consideration whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year (and up to the date of this report) while determining the nature, timing and extent of my audit procedure.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company .

XIII. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. a. In my opinion and based on my examination, the company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act, and Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

b. Internal audit under section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 is applicable. I have considered Internal auditors report.

XV. In my opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

XVI. a. The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain Certificate of Registration (CoR) for such activities from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and based on the information and explanation given to us by the management and the response to our communication with the outgoing auditors, there have been no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, my knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, I am of the opinion that there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report, and I am also of the opinion that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existed at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. I further state that my reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and I neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. Provisions of section 135 (1) of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company.

XXI. Company has no subsidiary company and thus is not required to consolidated financial statement. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For N.S. NANAVATI & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN: 134235W (CA NITESH SHIRISHCHANDRA NANAVATI) Date: 27.05.2024 Proprietor Place: Ahmedabad Membership No.: 143769 UDIN: 24143769BKFPCG2948

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

I have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of REAL ECO-ENERGY LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with my audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on my audit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In my opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.