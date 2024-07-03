SectorTrading
Open₹8
Prev. Close₹7.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.02
Day's High₹8.2
Day's Low₹7.51
52 Week's High₹12.2
52 Week's Low₹5.32
Book Value₹0.56
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75.1
P/E395
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
20
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.25
-14.43
-14.45
-13.61
Net Worth
5.75
5.57
5.55
6.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
3.65
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-17.96
Raw materials
0
0
0
0.48
As % of sales
0
0
0
13.28
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.33
-1.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.94
-7.26
-1.69
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.8
-6.37
-1.33
Tax paid
0.46
-1.06
1.17
-0.73
Working capital
0.04
-3.11
-0.68
8.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-17.96
Op profit growth
-23.09
-86.73
-20.18
-58.95
EBIT growth
-83.66
-86.93
332.19
-57.1
Net profit growth
-115.44
-66.85
150.22
-20.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dharm Swetank Patel.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhavna Narendra Ayer
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jayesh Jayntilal Pandya
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hina S Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
HARSH HEMANTKUMAR SHAH
Director
Anushka Shital Patel
Independent Director
Aniket Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Real Eco-Energy Ltd
Summary
Real Eco-Energy Ltd (Formerly known Real News & Views Ltd) was incorporated on August 3, 1993. Since inception, the Company was engaged manufacturing, processing and dealing as exporters for Floor, food Agro business with wide /various range depending on ultimate application of the products.The Company carried out the business as manufacturers, processors, dealers, importers, exporters of maida, rava, soji, atta, flour, bran from wheat, besan, chana dal, pulses, pickles, papads, spices, food canning, food grains, cattle feed, dairy products, dehydration and freering of food products. In 2016-17, the Company had undertaken the business of news broadcasting and digital marketing. Since, the Indian economy went through its own upheavals: a weak monsoon, rising bank NPAs and constant disruptions in Parliament, affected investment sentiment, therefore TV news advertising grew rapidly.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Construction, Media Business and Bio Diesel Mineral Business. It is also engaged in the business of news broadcasting and digital marketing. Each industries are competent. There are mainly three segments in the construction industry like real estate construction which includes residential and commercial construction; infrastructure building. he construction industry in India is highly fragmented. There are number of unorganised players in the industry which work on the subcontracting basis. The media and broadcasting segment in which Company has on
Read More
The Real Eco-Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Real Eco-Energy Ltd is ₹75.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Real Eco-Energy Ltd is 395 and 13.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Real Eco-Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Real Eco-Energy Ltd is ₹5.32 and ₹12.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Real Eco-Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.05%, 3 Years at 26.75%, 1 Year at 34.35%, 6 Month at 16.35%, 3 Month at -18.56% and 1 Month at -15.87%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.