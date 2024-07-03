iifl-logo-icon 1
Real Eco-Energy Ltd Share Price

7.51
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8
  • Day's High8.2
  • 52 Wk High12.2
  • Prev. Close7.9
  • Day's Low7.51
  • 52 Wk Low 5.32
  • Turnover (lac)11.02
  • P/E395
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0.56
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Real Eco-Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8

Prev. Close

7.9

Turnover(Lac.)

11.02

Day's High

8.2

Day's Low

7.51

52 Week's High

12.2

52 Week's Low

5.32

Book Value

0.56

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75.1

P/E

395

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Real Eco-Energy Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Sep, 2024

arrow

Real Eco-Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Real Eco-Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.25%

Non-Promoter- 74.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Real Eco-Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20

20

20

20

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.25

-14.43

-14.45

-13.61

Net Worth

5.75

5.57

5.55

6.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

3.65

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-17.96

Raw materials

0

0

0

0.48

As % of sales

0

0

0

13.28

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.33

-1.75

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.94

-7.26

-1.69

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.8

-6.37

-1.33

Tax paid

0.46

-1.06

1.17

-0.73

Working capital

0.04

-3.11

-0.68

8.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-17.96

Op profit growth

-23.09

-86.73

-20.18

-58.95

EBIT growth

-83.66

-86.93

332.19

-57.1

Net profit growth

-115.44

-66.85

150.22

-20.25

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Real Eco-Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Real Eco-Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dharm Swetank Patel.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhavna Narendra Ayer

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jayesh Jayntilal Pandya

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hina S Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

HARSH HEMANTKUMAR SHAH

Director

Anushka Shital Patel

Independent Director

Aniket Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Real Eco-Energy Ltd

Summary

Real Eco-Energy Ltd (Formerly known Real News & Views Ltd) was incorporated on August 3, 1993. Since inception, the Company was engaged manufacturing, processing and dealing as exporters for Floor, food Agro business with wide /various range depending on ultimate application of the products.The Company carried out the business as manufacturers, processors, dealers, importers, exporters of maida, rava, soji, atta, flour, bran from wheat, besan, chana dal, pulses, pickles, papads, spices, food canning, food grains, cattle feed, dairy products, dehydration and freering of food products. In 2016-17, the Company had undertaken the business of news broadcasting and digital marketing. Since, the Indian economy went through its own upheavals: a weak monsoon, rising bank NPAs and constant disruptions in Parliament, affected investment sentiment, therefore TV news advertising grew rapidly.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Construction, Media Business and Bio Diesel Mineral Business. It is also engaged in the business of news broadcasting and digital marketing. Each industries are competent. There are mainly three segments in the construction industry like real estate construction which includes residential and commercial construction; infrastructure building. he construction industry in India is highly fragmented. There are number of unorganised players in the industry which work on the subcontracting basis. The media and broadcasting segment in which Company has on
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Real Eco-Energy Ltd share price today?

The Real Eco-Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Real Eco-Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Real Eco-Energy Ltd is ₹75.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Real Eco-Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Real Eco-Energy Ltd is 395 and 13.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Real Eco-Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Real Eco-Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Real Eco-Energy Ltd is ₹5.32 and ₹12.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Real Eco-Energy Ltd?

Real Eco-Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.05%, 3 Years at 26.75%, 1 Year at 34.35%, 6 Month at 16.35%, 3 Month at -18.56% and 1 Month at -15.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Real Eco-Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Real Eco-Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.75 %

