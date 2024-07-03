Summary

Real Eco-Energy Ltd (Formerly known Real News & Views Ltd) was incorporated on August 3, 1993. Since inception, the Company was engaged manufacturing, processing and dealing as exporters for Floor, food Agro business with wide /various range depending on ultimate application of the products.The Company carried out the business as manufacturers, processors, dealers, importers, exporters of maida, rava, soji, atta, flour, bran from wheat, besan, chana dal, pulses, pickles, papads, spices, food canning, food grains, cattle feed, dairy products, dehydration and freering of food products. In 2016-17, the Company had undertaken the business of news broadcasting and digital marketing. Since, the Indian economy went through its own upheavals: a weak monsoon, rising bank NPAs and constant disruptions in Parliament, affected investment sentiment, therefore TV news advertising grew rapidly.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Construction, Media Business and Bio Diesel Mineral Business. It is also engaged in the business of news broadcasting and digital marketing. Each industries are competent. There are mainly three segments in the construction industry like real estate construction which includes residential and commercial construction; infrastructure building. he construction industry in India is highly fragmented. There are number of unorganised players in the industry which work on the subcontracting basis. The media and broadcasting segment in which Company has on

