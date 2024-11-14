Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Real Eco-Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

Real Eco-Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To fix the record date for the sub division of equity shares as per regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 from 5:30 P.M. to 6:45 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has approved and fixed Friday, 4th October, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders, with regard to the sub-division of 1 (one) Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to 5 (five) Equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up, in terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as approved by the Shareholders at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024. Kindly take the above record date intimation on your record. Fixed 4th October 2024 as Record Date for Stock Split / Sub Division. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Real Eco-Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Considered and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 20 Jun 2024

Real Eco-Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix date time and venue for conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and approving draft notice thereof. 2. To consider a proposal for sub-division / split of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 3. To consider consequential amendment to the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of Company. 4. To appoint a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held. 5. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 11th July, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M 1.The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM/EOGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facilities provided by CDSL to consider the matters stated below and authorized the directors to send the Notice of EGM. 2.Alteration in Capital of the company by Split/sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 3.Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the company,consequent to Sub division/Split of Equity Shares as mentioned above. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 11th July, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved following businesses as attached herewith. Disclosure of alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Real Eco-Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Para A of Part A of Schedule III read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 27th May, 2024 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, has considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024