iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Real Eco-Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.51
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Real Eco-Energy Ltd

Real Eco-Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.94

-7.26

-1.69

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.8

-6.37

-1.33

Tax paid

0.46

-1.06

1.17

-0.73

Working capital

0.04

-3.11

-0.68

8.77

Other operating items

Operating

0.31

-5.92

-13.14

5

Capital expenditure

0.58

0

-2.6

10.05

Free cash flow

0.89

-5.92

-15.74

15.05

Equity raised

-27.84

-22.29

-8.59

11.47

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

9.6

13

16.58

11.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-17.35

-15.22

-7.76

37.9

Real Eco-Energy : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Real Eco-Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.