Real Eco-Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.94
-7.26
-1.69
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.8
-6.37
-1.33
Tax paid
0.46
-1.06
1.17
-0.73
Working capital
0.04
-3.11
-0.68
8.77
Other operating items
Operating
0.31
-5.92
-13.14
5
Capital expenditure
0.58
0
-2.6
10.05
Free cash flow
0.89
-5.92
-15.74
15.05
Equity raised
-27.84
-22.29
-8.59
11.47
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.6
13
16.58
11.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-17.35
-15.22
-7.76
37.9
