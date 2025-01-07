Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
3.65
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-17.96
Raw materials
0
0
0
0.48
As % of sales
0
0
0
13.28
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.33
-1.75
As % of sales
0
0
0
48.11
Other costs
-0.09
-0.14
-0.77
-3.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
103.25
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.14
-1.11
-1.39
OPM
0
0
0
-38.09
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.8
-6.37
-1.33
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0
0
0.23
1.04
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.94
-7.26
-1.69
Taxes
0.46
-1.06
1.17
-0.73
Tax rate
-300.72
112.76
-16.19
43.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.31
-2.01
-6.09
-2.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.31
-2.01
-6.09
-2.43
yoy growth (%)
-115.44
-66.85
150.22
-20.25
NPM
0
0
0
-66.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.