iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Real Eco-Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.14
(-4.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Real Eco-Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

3.65

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-17.96

Raw materials

0

0

0

0.48

As % of sales

0

0

0

13.28

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.33

-1.75

As % of sales

0

0

0

48.11

Other costs

-0.09

-0.14

-0.77

-3.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

103.25

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.14

-1.11

-1.39

OPM

0

0

0

-38.09

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.8

-6.37

-1.33

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0

0

0.23

1.04

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.94

-7.26

-1.69

Taxes

0.46

-1.06

1.17

-0.73

Tax rate

-300.72

112.76

-16.19

43.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.31

-2.01

-6.09

-2.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.31

-2.01

-6.09

-2.43

yoy growth (%)

-115.44

-66.85

150.22

-20.25

NPM

0

0

0

-66.61

Real Eco-Energy : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Real Eco-Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.