Real Eco-Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
20
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.25
-14.43
-14.45
-13.61
Net Worth
5.75
5.57
5.55
6.39
Minority Interest
Debt
4.85
4.85
4.83
4.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.6
10.42
10.38
11.25
Fixed Assets
1.1
1.11
1.11
1.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.7
Networking Capital
9.43
9.16
9.18
9.29
Inventories
1.53
1.53
1.53
1.53
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.95
9.42
6.64
6.79
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.22
4.7
2.28
2.28
Sundry Creditors
-1.21
-6.44
-1.04
-0.97
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.05
-0.23
-0.34
Cash
0.03
0.1
0.04
0.13
Total Assets
10.6
10.42
10.38
11.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.