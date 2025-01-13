iifl-logo-icon 1
Real Eco-Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

6.24
(-4.88%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:33:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20

20

20

20

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.25

-14.43

-14.45

-13.61

Net Worth

5.75

5.57

5.55

6.39

Minority Interest

Debt

4.85

4.85

4.83

4.86

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.6

10.42

10.38

11.25

Fixed Assets

1.1

1.11

1.11

1.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.05

0.05

0.7

Networking Capital

9.43

9.16

9.18

9.29

Inventories

1.53

1.53

1.53

1.53

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.95

9.42

6.64

6.79

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.22

4.7

2.28

2.28

Sundry Creditors

-1.21

-6.44

-1.04

-0.97

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.05

-0.23

-0.34

Cash

0.03

0.1

0.04

0.13

Total Assets

10.6

10.42

10.38

11.25

