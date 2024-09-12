Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 11th July, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M 1.The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM/EOGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facilities provided by CDSL to consider the matters stated below and authorized the directors to send the Notice of EGM. 2.Alteration in Capital of the company by Split/sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 3.Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the company,consequent to Sub division/Split of Equity Shares as mentioned above. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 from 5:30 P.M. to 6:45 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has approved and fixed Friday, 4th October, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders, with regard to the sub-division of 1 (one) Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to 5 (five) Equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up, in terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as approved by the Shareholders at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024. Kindly take the above record date intimation on your record. Fixed 4th October 2024 as Record Date for Stock Split / Sub Division. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that REAL ECO-ENERGY LTD has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE REAL ECO-ENERGY LTD. (530053) RECORD DATE 04/10/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 04/10/2024 DR-729/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE055E01026 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 04/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.09.2024) New ISIN No. INE055E01034 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 04-10-2024 (DR- 729/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.10.2024)