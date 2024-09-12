iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Real Eco-Energy Ltd Split

6.38
(4.42%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Real Eco-Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split11 Jul 20244 Oct 20244 Oct 2024102
Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 11th July, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M 1.The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM/EOGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facilities provided by CDSL to consider the matters stated below and authorized the directors to send the Notice of EGM. 2.Alteration in Capital of the company by Split/sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 3.Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the company,consequent to Sub division/Split of Equity Shares as mentioned above. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 from 5:30 P.M. to 6:45 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has approved and fixed Friday, 4th October, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders, with regard to the sub-division of 1 (one) Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to 5 (five) Equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up, in terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as approved by the Shareholders at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024. Kindly take the above record date intimation on your record. Fixed 4th October 2024 as Record Date for Stock Split / Sub Division. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that REAL ECO-ENERGY LTD has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE REAL ECO-ENERGY LTD. (530053) RECORD DATE 04/10/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 04/10/2024 DR-729/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE055E01026 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 04/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.09.2024) New ISIN No. INE055E01034 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 04-10-2024 (DR- 729/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.10.2024)

Real Eco-Energy: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Real Eco-Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.