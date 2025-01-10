To,

Your Companys Directors have pleasure in presenting their 31st Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS OF PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

Your Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and has recast the Financial Statements relating to the previous financial year ended March 31, 2023 in order to make them comparable.

Financial Results

Amount in (Lac.)

Particulars Year ended Year ended 31-03-2024 31-03-2023 Total Income 58.14 677.79 Total Expenditure 38.77 675.84 Profit (Loss) before tax 19.37 01.95 Less: Tax Expenses Current Tax Deferred Tax 00.78 00.37 Net Profit (Loss) for the year 18.58 01.59

2. PERFORMANCE:

The Company had generated income during the period under review. The Board of Directors of the Company is incessantly making efforts for the growth of the Company.

3. DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND & TRANSFER OF AMOUNT TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors does not recommend declaration of dividend during the financial year 2023-24. The profit for the year transferred to Reserves during the financial year.

4. SHARE CAPITAL:

At present, the Company has only one class of shares equity shares with face value of Rs. 10/- each. The authorized share capital of the company is Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crore) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each. The paid up share capital of the company is Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore) divided into 2,00,00,000 (Two Crore) equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each.

5. DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

6. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

In accordance with Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the following information is provided as under:

A. Conservation of Energy

Your Company is not an energy intensive unit, however regular efforts are made to conserve energy. Some of the steps taken by the Company towards energy conservation as under:

Adoption of LED light technology in office premises to reduce the power consumption;

Adoption of VRV technology for air-conditioning in office areas to reduce electricity consumption;

B. Technology Absorption (Research and Development)

The Company continuously makes efforts towards research and developmental activities whereby it can improve the quality and productivity of its programs.

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

During the period under review, foreign exchange earnings and outgo is given in ANNEXURE I and forms part of this report.

7. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY BETWEEN END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

Subsequent to the end of the financial year on March 31, 2024 till date, there has been no material change and / or commitment which may affect the financial position of the Company. Further, it is hereby confirmed that there had been no change in the nature of business of the Company in the financial year 2023-24.

8. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL LITIGATIONS / ORDERS:

During the year under review, there were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts and no litigation was outstanding as on March 31, 2024, which would impact the going concern status and future operations of your Company.

9. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company has no Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies.

10. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENT BY THE COMPANY:

Details of Loans, Guarantee and Investments, if any, covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

11. MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Your Companys Board is duly constituted which is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, the Listing Regulations and provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company. Your Board has been constituted with requisite diversity, wisdom and experience commensurate to the scale of operations of your Company.

Board meeting dates were finalized in consultation with all directors and agenda papers backed up by comprehensive notes and detailed background information are circulated well in advance before the date of the meeting thereby enabling the Board to take informed decisions.

During the year under the review, 5 (Five) Board meetings were held, with gap between Meetings not exceeding the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under.

Sr. No. Date of Board Meeting held during the year Name & Category of Directors attended the Meeting Managing Director Director Director Independent Director Independent Director Independent Director 1. 29/05/2023 Dharm Patel Hina Patel Anushka Patel Bhavna Ayer Jayesh Pandya Aniket Patel 2. 14/08/2023 Dharm Patel Hina Patel Anushka Patel Bhavna Ayer Jayesh Pandya Aniket Patel 3. 08/09/2023 Dharm Patel Hina Patel Anushka Patel Bhavna Ayer Jayesh Pandya Aniket Patel 4. 08/11/2023 Dharm Patel Hina Patel Anushka Patel Bhavna Ayer Jayesh Pandya Aniket Patel 5. 13/02/2023 Dharm Patel Hina Patel Anushka Patel Bhavna Ayer Jayesh Pandya Aniket Patel

12. WEBLINK OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, copies of the Annual Returns of the Company prepared in accordance with Section 92(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 11 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 are placed on the website of the Company and is accessible at the weblink:https://realeco.co.in/disclaimer/disclosures-under-regulation-46-of-lodr/annual-return/.

13. INSURANCE:

All the Properties of the Company are adequately insured.

14. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

There were no materially significant related party transactions entered between the Company, Directors, management, or their relatives.

All the contracts/arrangements/transactions entered in to by the Company with the related parties during the financial year 2023-24 were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis as disclosed in the financial statements.

Accordingly, particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to as disclosed in the financial statements in section 188(1) in form AOC-2 is not provided.

The Company has formulated a policy on "Materiality of Related Party Transactions" and the same is on the Companys website athttps://realeco.co.in/.

The details of related party disclosure form a part of the notes to the financial statements provided in the annual report.

15. DIRECTORATE AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board of Directors of your company has various executive and non-executive directors including Independent Directors who have wide and varied experience in different disciplines of corporate functioning. In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Dharm S. Patel (DIN: 07464810) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible in terms of Section 164 of the Act offers himself for re-appointment.

The Company had, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 17(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 entered into with Stock Exchanges, Mrs. Bhavna Narendra Ayer (DIN : 02013477), Mr. Jayesh Jayantilal Pandya (DIN: 02030546), Mr. Aniket Patel (DIN: 08446137) as an Independent Directors of the Company.

As required under Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has Mr. Dharm S. Patel (Managing Director), Mr.Umesh Rudrakant Naik (Chief Financial Officer) under Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations. The Board of Directors confirms that, in their opinion, the independent directors fulfil all the conditions specified in 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and are independent of the management.

Appointments and Resignations:

Mr. Harsh Shah, Company Secretary of the Company has resigned with effect from July 31, 2023. No fresh appointment and resignation of any Director or KMP was done during the year 2023-24.

16. EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act and Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, and Companies Act, 2013, the Board had carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own, the Board Committees and of the Independent directors. Independent Directors at a separate meeting evaluated performance of the Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and of the Chairman of the Board.

The following were the Evaluation Criteria:

(a) For Independent Directors:

- Knowledge and Skills

- Professional conduct

- Duties, Role and functions

(b) For Executive Directors:

- Performance as Team Leader/Member.

- Evaluating Business Opportunity and analysis of Risk Reward Scenarios

- Key set Goals and achievements

- Professional Conduct, Integrity

- Sharing of Information with the Board

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

17. POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

The Board has framed the policy on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, formulated criteria for determining Qualifications, Positive Attributes and Independence of a Director and also a Policy for remuneration of Directors, Key managerial Personnel and senior management.

18. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

The Company had not paid any remuneration to Executive Directors or any sitting fees to Non-Executive Directors for attending any meetings during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

19. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING:

Independent Directors of the Company had met during the year under the review on 24th March, 2024.

20. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

There are currently Three Committees of the Board as enumerated hereunder:

I. Audit Committee

II. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

III. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Details of all the Committees along with their charters, composition and meetings held during the year, are provided in the "Report on Corporate Governance", a part of this Annual Report.

21. AUDITORS:

A. Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with provisions of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, the Members of the Company in the Annual General Meeting held on 28th September, 2022 had appointed M/s. N. S. Nanavati& Co. (Firm Registration NO. 134235W), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of 5 (Five) years from Annual General Meeting held in the year 2022 till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027.

The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statements of the Company is part of the Annual Report. The notes to the accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report.

B. Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Chintan K. Patel, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 and to submit Secretarial Audit Report in Form No. MR-3.

The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure III are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

During the year under review, the Company has generally complied with all the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards.

22. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORK:

In terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has an Internal Control System, appropriate with the size, scale and intricacy of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Auditors report to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Internal Auditors monitor and evaluate the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies in the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake counteractive action in their respective areas and thereby further strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee from time to time. The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls proportionate with the size and scale of the operations of the Company. During the period under review, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operations were observed. The Board has also put in place requisite legal compliance framework to ensure compliance of all the applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

23. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has implemented an integrated risk management approach through which it reviews and assesses significant risks on a regular basis to help ensure that there is a robust system of risk controls and mitigation in place. Senior management periodically reviews this risk management framework to keep updated and address emerging challenges. Major risks identified for the Company by the management are Currency fluctuation, Compliances of various applicable Laws, Regulatory changes, Manufacturing & Supply, Litigation, Technological Changes and new capital investments return. The management is however, of the view that none of the above risks may threaten the existence of the Company as robust risk mitigation mechanism is put in place to ensure that there is nil or minimum impact on the Company in case any of these risks materialize.

24. VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

In accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has constituted a Whistle Blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism to establish a vigil mechanism for the directors and employees to report genuine concerns in such manner as may be prescribed and to report to the management instances of unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct.For this purpose, your Board adopted a Whistle

Blower Policy which has been uploaded on the website of the Company athttps://realeco.co.in/ and is available at the link https://realeco.co.in/disclaimer/disclosures-under-regulation-46-of-lodr/.

25. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Company has adopted and amended its Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading w.e.f. April 1, 2019 pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018. The Company has also adopted a Policy and Procedure for Inquiry in case of Leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code of conduct for prevention of insider trading pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

26. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors state that- i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; ii. The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period; iii. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv. The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and v. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. vi. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

27. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As required by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 entered into with the Stock Exchanges, a detailed report on Corporate Governance is given as a part of the Annual Report. The Company is in full compliance with the requirements and disclosures that have to be made in this regard. The

Company Secretarys Certificate of the compliance with Corporate Governance requirements by the Company is attached to the Report on Corporate Governance. Report on Corporate Governance is given elsewhere in this Annual Report, herewith attached as Annexure IV.

28. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE:

The Compliance certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is appended to the report on Corporate Governance, attached herewith as Annexure V.

29. POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has adopted a Policy under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under. The Company is committed to provide a safe and secure environment to its women employees across its functions and other women stakeholders, as they are considered as integral and important part of the Organization. The Company has assigned the responsibilities to Audit Committee. During the year, no complaint with allegations of sexual harassment was filed with the Company.

30. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, every company with a Net Worth of Rs. 500 Crores or more OR an annual turnover of Rs. 1000 Crores or more OR with a net profit of Rs. 5 Crores or more is required to constitute a CSR

Committee. At present, the Company is not required to constitute a CSR Committee in this regards as none of the above referred limits have been triggered.

31. GENERAL SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION:

General Shareholder Information is given in Report on Corporate Governance forming part of the Annual Report.

32. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Board acknowledges and appreciates the relentless efforts of the employees, workmen and staff including the management team at all levels in ensuring sustained growth of the Company.

Your Board wishes to place on record its deep appreciation of the Independent Directors and the Non-Executive Directors of the Company for their immense contribution by way of strategic guidance, sharing of knowledge, experience and wisdom, which help the Company to take right decisions in achieving its business goals.

Your Board is indebted for the unstinted support and trust reposed by the Members and also remains thankful for their ongoing support and guidance.

The Board places on record its appreciation for the support and co-operation your Company has been receiving from its suppliers, redistribution stockiest, retailers, business partners and others associated with the Company as its trading partners. Your Company looks upon them as partners in its progress and has shared with them the rewards of growth. It will be your Companys Endeavour to build and nurture strong links with the trade based on mutuality of benefits, respect for and co-operation with each other, consistent with consumer interests.

Your Directors also sincerely thank to all the stakeholders, customers, vendors, bankers, business associates, government, other statutory bodies and look forward to their continued assistance, co-operation and support.