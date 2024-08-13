iifl-logo-icon 1
Real Eco-Energy Ltd EGM

6.38
(4.42%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Real Eco-Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Jul 202413 Aug 2024
Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 11th July, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M 1.The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM/EOGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facilities provided by CDSL to consider the matters stated below and authorized the directors to send the Notice of EGM. 2.Alteration in Capital of the company by Split/sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 3.Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the company,consequent to Sub division/Split of Equity Shares as mentioned above. Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

