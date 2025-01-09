TO THE MEMBERS OF M/S. REAL TOUCH FINANCE LIMITED

Report on Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statement of M/s. REAL TOUCH FINANCE LIMITED, which comprises the Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit /Loss account (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of changes of Equity and the statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”) .

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“ the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the companies Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting standard) Rules 2015, as amended , ( “Ind As”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as on 31st March 2024, the Profit/Loss, total Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of standalone financial statement under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and ICAIs code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that in our Professional Judgement were of most significance in our Audit of the financial statements of the Current Period. These matters were addressed in the context of Our Audit of the financial statements. These matters were addressed in the context of Our Audit of the financial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

1)Classification and measurement of financial assets

Business model assessment

Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments, contains three principal measurement categories for financial assets i.e.: Amortised cost; Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (‘FVOCI); and Fair Value through Profit and Loss (‘FVTPL).

A financial asset is classified into a measurement category at inception and is reclassified only in rare circumstances. The assessment as to how an asset should be classified is made on the basis of both the Groups business model for managing the financial asset and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial asset.

The term ‘business model refers to the way in which the Group manages its financial assets in order to generate cash flows. That is, the Groups business model determines whether cash flows will result from collecting contractual cash flows, selling the financial assets or both. Amortised cost classification and measurement category is met if the financial asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows.

FVOCI classification and measurement category is met if the financial asset is held in a business model in which assets are managed both in order to collect contractual cash flows and for sale. Such financial assets are subsequently measured at fair value, with changes in fair value recognized in other comprehensive income.

FVTPL classification and measurement category is met if the financial asset does not meet the criteria for classification and measurement at amortised cost or at FVOCI. Such financial assets are subsequently measured at fair value, with changes in fair value recognized in profit or loss.

Key audit procedures included: Design / controls

Assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls o ver managements intent of purchasing a financial asset and the approval mechanism for such stated intent and classification of such financial assets on the basis of managements intent (business model). For financial assets classified at amortised cost, we tested controls over the classification of such assets and subsequent measurement of assets at amortised cost. Further, we tested key internal controls over monitoring of such financial assets to check whether there have been any subsequent sales of financial assets classified at amortised cost. For financial assets classified at FVOCI, we tested controls over the classification of such assets and subsequent measurement of assets at fair value.

2) Recognition and measurement of impairment of loans and advances involve significant management judgement

With the applicability of Ind AS 109 credit loss assessment is now based on expected credit loss (‘ECL) model. The Groups impairment allowance is derived from estimates including the historical default and loss ratios. Management exercises judgement in determining the quantum of loss based on a range of factors.

The most significant areas are:

Segmentation of loan book Loan staging criteria

Calculation of probability of default / Loss given default

Consideration of probability weighted scenarios and forward looking macro-economic factors.

Key audit procedures included: Design / controls

Assessing the design and implementation of key internal financial controls over loan impairment process used to calculate the impairment charge We used our modelling specialist to test the model methodology and reasonableness of assumptions used. Testing of management review controls over measurement of impairment allowances and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements.

Substantive tests

We focused on appropriate application of accounting principles, validating completeness and accuracy of the data and reasonableness of assumptions used in the model. Appropriateness of managements judgments was also independently reconsidered in respect of calculation methodologies, segmentation, economic factors, the period of historical loss rates used, loss emergence periods and the valuation of recovery assets and collateral.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance, total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flow of the company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting Principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern , disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern, basis of accounting unless management either tends to liquidate the company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statement.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable audit assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit is conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if individually or in the aggregate, they could be reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of the user taken on the basis of these financial statements. A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is included in Annexure A. This description forms part of our Audit Report As a part of an audit in accordance with the SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, a fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control Obtaining an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls systems in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness on the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in the manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with Governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in Internal Control that we identify during audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of the most significance in the Audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditorss report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1A. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in pharagraph 1 B(viii) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 ;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e)On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) the reservation relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 1 A (b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 1 B(viii) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors report in accordance with requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its director therefore provisions of Section 197 of the companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

(h) Clause (i) of section 143(3) on the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, referred to our separate report in Annexure “B”.

1B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company does not require to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. The Management has represented, that to the best of their knowledge and belief no fund (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advances or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company , to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“intermediaries”) with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“ultimate beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. The Management has represented, that to the best of their knowledge and belief no fund (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“funding parties”) with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party (“ultimate beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi. Based on the Audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable or appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has came to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under Sub Clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e) as provided under (iv) and (v) above, contain material misstatement.

vii. The Company has not declared any dividend during the Year. viii. The Company has used accounting software for maintaining books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has been operated from 01/04/2023 and the audit trail feature has not been tampered and has been preserved by the company as per the requirements. 2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report ) order 2020 (“the order”) issued by the central Government in term of Section 143(11) issued by the central Government in term of section 143(11),we give in Annexure we give in Annexure “B” a statement on matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of Order to the extent applicable.

For, P. D. Randar & Co. Chartered Accountants Place: Kolkata Date:- 22nd Day of May 2024 Kriti Agarwal Partner Firm Registration No. 319295E Membership No. 302753 UDIN:24302753BKENLW5590

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of M/s. REAL TOUCH FINANCE LIMITED of even date)

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31stMarch 2024, we report that:

(To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of Property Plant and Equipments

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b. The Company does not have any intangible Assets.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the management at reasonable intervals has physically verified the Property, Plant and Equipment and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use of assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

f. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

(ii) In respect of Inventories

a. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company does not have any inventory hence reporting under 3(ii) is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security but has made investment in, and granted loans or advances in nature of loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or other parties, during the year, in respect of which :

a. The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company and Principal Business is to give Loans hence reporting under 3(a) of the report is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, the Investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans or advances in nature of loan during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. In respect of loans and advances in nature of loans granted by the Company terms and conditions do not stipulate any repayment schedule.

d. In respect of loans or advances in nature of loans granted by the Company, there is no Interest Overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. e. No loan or advances in nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans or advances in nature of loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loans or advances in nature of loan given to the same parties

f. The Company has granted loans or advances in nature of loans, Unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited liability Partnerships or any other parties which are repayable on demand or are without specifying any terms or period of repayment and the details of such loans or advances in nature of loan are being furnished hereinafter.

Loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment

Aggregate Loans or advances Disbursement repayable on demand o r without specifying any terms o r period o f repayment Amount in Rs. % o f total Loans advances Aggregate Loans granted to or Promoters , related parties as defined in clause 2 (76) of the Companies Act 2013 (Rs.) 1,87,77,39,039 100% NIL

(iv) The company is a Non Banking Finance Company therefore provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly clause (vi) of the Order is not Applicable to the Company.

(vii)a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with appropriate authorities.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c.The Company has taken term loan during the Year and the same has been utilized in the ordinary course of Business. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 ,March 2023.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2023.

(x) a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and Accordingly clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) Accordingly clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year

c. The Company has not received the whistle blower complaints during the year. Accordingly clause (xi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Provisions of Section 177 is not applicable to the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us the transactions with related parties are in Compliance with Sections 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of the related part transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements are required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a. In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The report of Internal Auditor for the period under audit has been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Company Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a. The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. The Company has conducted Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. c. The Company is classified as Loan Company.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to be believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report indicating that Company is not capable of the meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one, year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provision of Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) is not applicable under the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly clause 3(xx) (a) and 3 (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statement under the provisions of the Act. Accordingly clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For, P. D. Randar & Co. Chartered Accountants Kriti Agarwal Partner Firm Registration No. 319295E Membership No. 302753 UDIN: 24302753 BKENLW5590 Date:- 22nd Day of May 2024 Place: Kolkata

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of REAL TOUCH FINANCE LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of REAL TOUCH FINANCE LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting ,including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion ,the Company has , in all material respects , an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls system over financial reporting were operating effectively as on 31 March,2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.